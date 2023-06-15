Greenpeace unveils short film with Will Poulter and cover of Fleetwood Mac song

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Greenpeace unveils short film with Will Poulter and cover of Fleetwood Mac song

By Press Association
Greenpeace has teamed up with Oscar-winning director Sir Steve McQueen and actor Will Poulter to create a short film and cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Don’t Stop (Kristian Buus/Greenpeace/PA)
Greenpeace has teamed up with Oscar-winning director Sir Steve McQueen and actor Will Poulter to create a short film and cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Don’t Stop (Kristian Buus/Greenpeace/PA)

Greenpeace has teamed up with Oscar-winning director Sir Steve McQueen and actor Will Poulter to create a short film and cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Don’t Stop.

The reimagined version of the song has been produced by Fraser T Smith and rapper Avelino, with new lyrics that act as a call to action and rallying cry for climate activism.

The film will be screened on the main stage at the Glastonbury Festival, which is being held from June 21-25.

Midsommar actor Poulter hopes the film “sparks action” and said it “feels like a much-needed element of the conversation that is being had around climate change”.

“A better tomorrow, to me, looks like a world where we’ve actively pulled together and there’s a greater sense of unionship between everybody who cares about climate change and wants to create a better future for emerging generations,” he said.

12 Years A Slave director Sir Steve, who was executive producer on the project and had his protege, Samona Olanipekun, in the role of director, said the film looks at how the world is “hurtling out of control”.

He said: “It captures the unease at seeing corporations (especially those of oil and gas) and their enablers do damage to the environment on our behalf, acting like there’s no tomorrow and driving the climate crisis solely for their profit, but we have collective power to realise a different future.

“It’s imperative that people don’t forget – tomorrow is promised to no-one.”

Will Poulter is in new Greenpeace film Don't Stop
Will Poulter said he hopes the film ‘sparks action’ on climate change (Kristian Buus/Greenpeace/PA)

The short film is set in a vibrant but rowdy party which is quickly spinning out of control, a metaphor for corporations who “party like there’s no tomorrow”.

With instrumentation from jazz talent development organisation Tomorrow’s Warriors and vocals from the House Gospel Choir, the reimagined version of Don’t Stop looks to establish the reality of life as a young person today amid climate change.

Grammy-winning Smith, who produced the song, said: “I’m immensely proud to be working with Greenpeace to help bring the iconic Don’t Stop back into the public awareness with such a vital message.

“Working with Tomorrow’s Warriors and Avelino felt like the perfect collaboration for Future Utopia, in providing exactly the right energy for the track. I’m excited for everyone to hear this.”

Filming for new Greenpeace film Don't Stop
Tomorrow’s Warriors during the filming of Don’t Stop (Kristian Buus/Greenpeace/PA)

Areeba Hamid, executive director of Greenpeace UK, said the film is a message of hope and a demand to create a better tomorrow.

“When you look at the state of the world that older generations have wrought – oil companies partying like there’s no tomorrow, politicians watching as our house is on fire – it can feel overwhelming, but awareness and resolve to save our planet, to save lives and livelihoods, has never been stronger,” she said.

“People all over the world are incredibly worried about their future, but they hold enormous power.”

Greenpeace campaigns globally for environmental issues, and has helped to ban plastic microbeads and make it illegal to dump toxic waste in the sea.

Branding for the Don’t Stop project by Greenpeace UK will be used on site at Glastonbury with tote bags carrying the message “Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean will perform at the Big Fab Comedy Show. Image: Steve Ullathorne.
Big Fab Comedy Show coming to Aberdeen later this year
George Percy was last seen in the Lochdhu Gate area of Nairn around 12.45pm today. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Nairn pensioner George Percy reported missing
Leighton Clarkson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Fan view: Leighton Clarkson not just a signing - it shows Aberdeen repositioning themselves…
River Dee.
Unique 24-hour River Dee fishing marathon cancelled due to recent weather
View of Braeriach, the third highest mountain in Britain in the sunshine.
UK's highest trees found growing on Highland Munros offer hope for woodland restoration
Lochaber (red and white) head the Mowi National Division. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Top-of-the-table showdown as promotion-chasers Lochaber and Kilmallie meet in Mowi National Division
Ross Draper will play and manage League Two side Elgin City. Image: SNS Group
Ross Draper won't be rushed in Elgin City rebuild
Leighton Clarkson, who has now joined Aberdeen permanently. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen board should be applauded for Leighton Clarkson transfer coup
James & George Collie Solcitors, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
'Smoking gun': Embezzlement trial hears of 'damning' paperwork found in solicitor's desk
Leighton Clarkson during his loan spell at Aberdeen. He has now returned permanently. Image: SNS.
Some of Aberdeen's biggest transfer fees - as Reds make BIG financial commitment on…