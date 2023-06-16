Olly Murs ‘asks for luck’ as he dresses up as Jack Grealish for stag do

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Olly Murs has asked his followers to “wish him luck” as he dressed up as footballer Jack Grealish on his stag do.

The singer, 39, donned a Manchester City shirt with his hair swept back by a hairband to impersonate the 27-year-old winger, who also plays for the England national team.

Murs, who is a Manchester United supporter, posted the look on his Instagram on Friday, writing: “The Essex Jack Grealish is on his stag!! Wish me luck. Been nice knowing you all.”

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish (Martin Rickett/PA)

Friends and famous faces were among those to appreciate the effort, with Tom Grennan commenting laughing crying emojis while sports presenter Andy Goldstein said “Good luck son”.

Murs proposed to his bodybuilder girlfriend Amelia Tank on a south coast clifftop during the Jubilee bank holiday weekend celebrations last year.

The singer, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2009, coupled up with Tank while taking time out to have surgery to repair knee ligament damage.

They previously went to the gym together and had been on a few dates which did not work out.

In 2020, he told Good Morning Britain: “After my operation we got in contact again… I was away from this world of showbiz and just at home.

“I had my hair shaven, I had one leg, a big belly – I don’t know why she’s with me.”

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank (Yui Mok/PA)

Murs previously said they were planning on getting married this summer.

He told the PA news agency last year that he has getting involved with all of the planning, saying: “I’m alright at it, actually. I’m a little bit of a control freak when it comes to organising things.

“Obviously with this situation with Amelia, I’ve left her to it to organise certain things, but with regards to myself, I’m making sure that I’m across things.

“I want to make sure we have the best possible day, and it’s a big ask!”