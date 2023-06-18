Medical team at Isle of Wight Festival sees 15% rise in heat-related incidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Medical team at Isle of Wight Festival sees 15% rise in heat-related incidents

By Press Association
Isle of Wight Festival medical commander David Rock said there have been fewer heat- related incidents than expected (Sarah Ping/PA)
Isle of Wight Festival medical commander David Rock said there have been fewer heat- related incidents than expected (Sarah Ping/PA)

The medical team at the Isle of Wight Festival said they have seen fewer heat-related issues than expected but there has still been a 15% rise in incidents since last year.

Medical commander David Rock, from Festimed, expected 40% to 50% of patients to suffer heat stroke and other heat-related issues but said it has been far less and called it a “reasonable” weekend.

“We were expecting it to be a lot busier with the heatwave,” he told the PA news agency.

“We increased the capacity greatly for that. Luckily, we didn’t need to use any of that as we’ve been quite reasonable this weekend.”

Medical commander stood in front of the medical tent at the Isle of Wight Festival
Medical commander David Rock said there was a huge reduction in drug and substance-related incidents at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival (Sarah Ping/PA)

He said it has been “great” to tend to fewer incidents than expected.

“We’ve had a 15% increase in heat-related incidents since last year… now we were expecting that to be up to 40% or 50% because of the extreme heat,” he said.

“The temperatures did have an impact on us, but it wasn’t to the level that we were geared up for, which was great.”

The medical tent, which has around 75 professional staff, runs 24 hours a day to treat everything from minor injuries to more severe incidents, such as cardiac arrest.

“We kind of treat (the festival) as a little mini-city that we provide the medical facilities for,” Mr Rock said.

“It’s fully set up ready for anything from a hurty finger all the way up to a cardiac arrest, but luckily we don’t get to too many serious ones, which is good.”

While the team has had to deal with one festival-goer with a cardiac condition, generally there has been “nothing of great significance”, which Mr Rock believes has been partly due to the increase in drinking water taps across the festival site.

“The site here has done a huge amount of work on extra water points, social media, talking to people and telling people to shade, wear sunscreen, drink fluids, and it’s paid off,” he said.

The site has around 150,000 pieces of medical equipment and medicines including antibiotics, which patients can collect without going off site to a hospital or GP clinic, which Mr Rock said “alleviates pressure on the NHS which is already stretched”.

Mr Rock also said there has been a “huge reduction” in the number of alcohol and substance-related incidents at this year’s festival, which has limited the pressure on the medical tent.

“It’d be wrong for me to say that there wasn’t any alcohol or drugs on site – there definitely is – but luckily it’s quite small amounts and hasn’t had a huge impact,” he said.

“Normally, we’d have a fair few people in our recovery area, but this year it’s been a huge, huge reduction on that.”

The medical commander said that managing 75 staff in the weekend’s heat is something that people tend to forget about but precautions were taken to ensure they could work safely in the sweltering temperatures.

“This is one of the things we all forget – our staff are humans as well,” he said.

“All the contractors are humans, and they do get affected by the heat, so we have put extra things in place like ice and more breaks and cooler areas, a little bit shorter shifts, rotations, and that’s paid off.

“We haven’t had any staff have any issues as well, which is very important because without the staff we can’t do anything.”

Though the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for England and Wales, including the Isle of Wight, temperatures are still expected to reach highs of 22C on the island.

Mr Rock’s main message to festival-goers during hot weather is to “keep the fluids” as “drinking to thirst is the most important thing”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

May Jappy with Brian Pirie and Gary MacDonald after the cars parked up in Cullen. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Fleet of classic and new Minis brighten up Cullen in memory of Chris…
Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
One airlifted to hospital following medical emergency on Stonehaven beach
Isle of Wight Festival medical commander David Rock said there have been fewer heat- related incidents than expected (Sarah Ping/PA)
Weekend court roll – a rapist husband and a solicitor on trial
Dave Milroy, right, with ICT's head of community development, Craig Masterton, who oversees the Football Memories project, which this month is looking at the 1973 Augsburg trip. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Not winning but singing - the Inverness youth footballers who had a ball in…
Lee Paterson. Image: DC Thomson
Masked thief broke into Nisa store through roof and stole nearly £2,000 of alcohol
Owura Edwards (left) and Dominic Samuel, right are both leaving Ross County. Image: SNS
Analysis: How big a void will Ross County's nine departing players leave in Malky…
Lyndon Dykes celebrates after making it 1-1 against Norway. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Scotland displaying a canny knack for the heady heights of being group…
Work is well under way on project to transform Elgin shop into whisky experience. The whisky giants have been granted permission to lime harl and limewash the rubble elevations of the B-listed building. Pictured is Stone mason and site manager Gail Howie with LTM Group who is working on the South Street building.. Elgin. Supplied by Design team Date; Unknown
Gordon and MacPhail's Elgin shop transformation continues, Keith care home makes changes and a…
Jack Grant, left, has signed a contract extension with Forres. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New deals for Forres duo while Fraserburgh goalkeeper signs on at Bellslea
A performer at the Stonehaven Folk Festival
Stonehaven Folk Festival to bring the best of Scottish and Irish music to Aberdeenshire