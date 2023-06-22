Yoko Ono solo exhibition announced at Tate Modern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yoko Ono solo exhibition announced at Tate Modern

By Press Association
The Yoko Ono exhibition starts in February next year (Matt Crossick/PA)
Yoko Ono is to have a solo exhibition at Tate Modern focusing on her art, music and activism.

The Japanese musician – who was married to the late John Lennon – has worked on environmental campaigns, as well as being a conceptual and performance artist.

The exhibition, beginning in February 2024 at the London-based gallery, will span 90-year-old Ono’s more than six decades of work.

It will also showcase her activist projects, including Peace Is Power – which features empowered wall statements – and her ongoing tree-planting work Wish Tree.

The Ono exhibition will be joined in April by Expressionists, showcasing more than 100 works from the movement’s leading artists including Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky, German painter Gabriele Munter and German painter Franz Marc.

Next year will also see displays by South African visual activist Zanele Muholi, British-born New York-based artist Anthony McCall and the UK’s first major exhibition of the late American artist Mike Kelley.

Tate Modern’s final show of the year will be Electric Dreams, celebrating artists who began using machines and algorithms to create art between the 1950s and the 1980s.

The works include psychedelic environments and sensory installations.

Also at Tate Britain, from February to July, will be pictures by American portrait artist John Singer Sargent, exhibited alongside period garments, costumes and accessories.

Sargent And Fashion will look at how the painter styled his subjects and used fashion to “express their identity and personality”.

The Millbank-based museum in London will also see how 17th-century portrait painter Mary Beale, Swiss painter Angelica Kauffman, military painter Elizabeth Butler and English Impressionism artist Dame Laura Knight’s artistic paths were forged.

The artists will be among the Women Artists In Britain 1520-1920 exhibit during May to October.

