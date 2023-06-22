Emily Eavis describes ‘lovely moment’ as her father takes to Glastonbury stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emily Eavis describes ‘lovely moment’ as her father takes to Glastonbury stage

By Press Association
Michael Eavis played covers of My Way and Suspicious Minds (Yui Mok/PA)
Michael Eavis played covers of My Way and Suspicious Minds (Yui Mok/PA)

Glastonbury co-founder Michael Eavis has performed onstage at the festival in what his daughter Emily described as a “lovely moment” to “kick off the festival”.

Hundreds chanted “Michael” as the 87-year-old was wheeled on to The Park Stage on an office chair to perform a collection of classics at the festival in Somerset, as he recovers from an operation on his leg.

Speaking to the PA news agency after her father’s performance, Emily Eavis said: “It was brilliant, wasn’t it? That was such a lovely moment.

“It’s really nice to see him here just to kick off the festival.”

Michael greeted the crowd by saying: “Hello there – are you ready for this?

“It’s a warm up for the show, it’s not the real thing.”

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Emily Eavis said it was ‘really nice’ to see her father kick off the festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Michael played covers of My Way and Suspicious Minds.

His first song was Frank Sinatra’s Love’s Been Good To Me, but Michael changed the words from “there was a girl in Portland” to “there was a girl in Pilton”, in reference to the nearest village to Worthy Farm, where the festival has been hosted since 1970.

Michael laughed as those gathered sang: “There’s only one Michael Eavis.”

One member of the crowd received a warm response when he shouted: “The true king of England.”

With his foot bandaged, Michael was transported back to a Land Rover after leaving the stage in a wheelchair, but Emily offered reassurance that her father was “on great form”.

Crowds watch Michael Eavis and his band on The Park Stage
The crowd sang ‘there’s only one Michael Eavis’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Asked whose idea it was to use an office chair to help her father reach the stage, she said: “We just cobbled (it) together, it was all a bit last minute – I was like ‘anyone got a chair?’”

Reflecting on his passion for singing, Emily added: “I love seeing him on stage. Singing has always been something that he’s loved doing.

“He recorded an album when he was, I think, 16 or 17-years-old, so he’s always loved singing.”

Emily added that she felt the festival at Worthy Farm was going “beautifully well” so far, after opening its doors on Wednesday.

“What perfect weather – so far, so great, so good”, she added.

The festival will see world-class music stars play across the 900-acre festival, which will run until Sunday, as well as speeches by politicians, film screenings, theatre and circus performances and more.

Arctic Monkeys are due to top the bill on Friday night on the Pyramid Stage, but their slot was thrown into question after the rock band had to cancel their Wednesday show in Dublin at the last minute due to frontman Alex Turner suffering from acute laryngitis.

Saturday night will see US rockers Guns N’ Roses headline, after the original line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan reunited in 2015.

Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road show – London
Sir Elton John will bring on four special guests during his headline show on Sunday. (Ian West/PA)

Sir Elton John, 76, will close the festival on Sunday night for what has been billed as the final UK show of his mammoth farewell tour.

Emily revealed that the veteran singer finally performing at the festival for the first time in his career is the moment she is really looking forward to this year, saying: “I think that’s going to be a very special moment for everybody”.

Asked what she was excited for this upcoming weekend, Emily said: “I can’t choose one thing. I think probably Elton coming after such a long time, a lifetime waiting essentially.

“And there’s a lot of significance to this show being his last and being Sunday night and the closing point of the festival.

“So I think that’s going to be really, really spectacular and a very special moment for everybody.

“Sunday night’s always an emotional night. Remember Beyonce or Blur, we’ve had some really incredibly epic sets on Sunday night and I think this is going to be incredible.”

Earlier on Thursday, Sir Elton’s husband David Furnish revealed the singer will bring on four special guests during his headline show.

Emily confessed she could not reveal any surprise collaborators as she herself did not know, adding: “Best kept secret that one.”

Festival-goers basked in the sun on the second day of the festival as the mixed conditions of Wednesday cleared and welcomed in highs of around 25.2C, recorded in Yeovilton, a site near Glastonbury, the Met Office has said.

Friday is set see a “good deal of dry, sunny weather” with temperatures likely to peak at around 25C.

The forecast for Saturday is “predominantly dry and warm” with “hazy sunshine” and temperatures set to climb to 26C.

Sunday is due to see some “warm sunshine”, but a few showers are possible through the afternoon – though these will be “hit and miss”, the Met Office added.

