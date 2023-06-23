Sun forecast for Glastonbury as first acts perform on Pyramid Stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sun forecast for Glastonbury as first acts perform on Pyramid Stage

By Press Association
Festivalgoers at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)
Festivalgoers at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

Festivalgoers are set to enjoy “dry, sunny weather” at Glastonbury as the first music acts take to the famous Pyramid Stage on Friday.

Arctic Monkeys are still billed as Friday’s headliners but the rock band’s performance was thrown into doubt after a gig earlier this week was cancelled due to frontman Alex Turner having acute laryngitis.

The third day of the festival held at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset will host film screenings, theatre and circus performances and a debate titled Solidarity With Iran which will include British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was imprisoned there for six years.

Festivalgoers make the most of hammocks set up at the festival site
Festivalgoers make the most of hammocks set up at the festival site (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Master Musicians of Joujouka, a group of Sufi trance musicians from a village in the southern Rif Mountains in Morocco, will be the first act to play on the main stage this year.

Singer-songwriter Maisie Peters, rapper Stefflon Don and Scottish rock band Texas will also play there throughout the afternoon and early evening.

A mystery band named The Churnups is then listed to perform, with speculation that could be a cover name for Foo Fighters.

The Churnups will be followed by rock duo Royal Blood, who came under fire earlier this month when singer Mike Kerr called the crowd at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee “pathetic” and left with his middle fingers in the air.

Kerr later said he “meant no offence” to the crowd and described his sense of humour as “dry as MDF”.

If Arctic Monkeys do make their main stage show, it will be the Sheffield band’s third time headlining the festival after 2007 and 2013.

They were due to perform in Marlay Park in Dublin on Wednesday but cancelled the gig on Monday after Turner was given medical advice to rest.

Stilt-walkers in the circus area of the festival
Stilt-walkers in the circus area of the festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

For those feeling energetic, lockdown fitness guru Joe Wicks will lead an exercise class on Friday morning.

Friday is set see a “good deal of dry, sunny weather” with temperatures likely to peak around 25C after highs of 25.2C were recorded on Thursday in nearby Yeovilton, the Met Office has said.

On Thursday, Glastonbury co-founder Michael Eavis performed on the Park Stage in what his daughter Emily described as a “lovely moment” to “kick off the festival”.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Michael Eavis appears with his band on the Park Stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

Hundreds chanted “Michael” as the 87-year-old was wheeled onstage in an office chair to perform a collection of classics as he recovers from an operation on his leg.

Speaking to the PA news agency after her father’s performance, Emily Eavis said: “It was brilliant, wasn’t it? That was such a lovely moment.

“It’s really nice to see him here just to kick off the festival.”

The festival co-organiser also revealed that Sir Elton John finally performing at Glastonbury for the first time in his career is the event she is most looking forward to.

The Rocket Man singer, 76, is due to close the festival on Sunday night for what has been billed as the final UK show of his mammoth farewell tour.

Asked what she was really excited for this weekend, Eavis told the PA news agency: “I can’t choose one thing. I think probably Elton coming after such a long time; a lifetime waiting essentially.

The Pyramid Stage
The Pyramid Stage will be the focus of attention on Friday (PA)

“And there’s a lot of significance to this show being his last and being Sunday night and the closing point of the festival.

“So I think that’s going to be really, really spectacular and a very special moment for everybody.

“Sunday night’s always an emotional night. Remember Beyonce or Blur? We’ve had some really incredibly epic sets on Sunday night and I think this is going to be incredible.”

The festival co-organiser confessed she could not reveal any of Sir Elton’s four surprise collaborators as she did not yet know who they were, adding: “Best kept secret, that one.”

