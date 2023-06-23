Arctic Monkeys will headline Glastonbury after laryngitis fears, confirms Eavis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arctic Monkeys will headline Glastonbury after laryngitis fears, confirms Eavis

By Press Association
Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner had been suffering from acute laryngitis (Jane Barlow/PA)
Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner had been suffering from acute laryngitis (Jane Barlow/PA)

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has confirmed the Arctic Monkeys will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday after their set was thrown into question earlier this week.

The rock band announced on Monday that frontman Alex Turner had acute laryngitis which forced them to cancel their show in Marlay Park, Dublin, on Wednesday.

They will close out the main stage at the festival in Pilton, Somerset, which kicked off this year at midday with a group of Sufi musicians, named The Master Musicians of Joujouka, who performed a form of trance beats which are said to be “used for healing”.

Broadcasting from the grounds of the festival at Worthy Farm, Zoe Ball asked during her BBC Radio 2 show if the band were still set to play, and Eavis replied “they’re on”, which was welcomed with uproarious applause.

“It was a little bit close there for a minute and we were thinking about whether we should have a serious back-up plan in place, but no, thankfully they’re on, so that’s great,” she added.

It will be the Sheffield band’s third time headlining the festival after topping the bill on 2007 and 2013.

The group are currently on a world tour with venues in Europe, the US, Canada and Mexico lined up across the next few months.

Since the start of the year, they have performed hits across Australia, Asia and the UK from their back catalogue including I Wanna Be Yours, 505 and Do I Wanna Know?

They performed three shows at the Emirates stadium in London from Friday to Sunday last week before they had to announce that Turner was under doctor’s orders to rest.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
The Master Musicians of Joujouka performing on the Pyramid Stage, at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

Friday’s music highlights opened with the group of 10 Sufi musicians who are from a village in the southern Rif Mountains in Morocco.

They played a range of drums and woodwind-type instruments while donning brown robes over a white shirt with a cream headpiece.

A male dancer later came onto the stage dressed in a brown fur costume and wicker hat to represent “Bou Jeloud”, a Pan-like figure half-goat-half-man who is part of their legends.

Crowds clapped and danced around the field as he shook two tree branches as he performed.

They were followed by singer-songwriter Maisie Peters, 23, who played a range of tracks from her new album The Good Witch, which was released on Friday.

Rapper Stefflon Don and Scottish rock band Texas will also play there throughout the afternoon and early evening.

Brit Awards 2018 – Show – London
Foo Fighters are rumoured to play the main stage on Friday evening (Victoria Jones/PA)

The other major rumour of the day is in relation to a mystery band named The Churnups who are listed to perform ahead of rock duo Royal Blood and Arctic Monkeys, with speculation that could be a cover name for Foo Fighters.

Addressing the rumblings, Eavis told Radio 2: “To be honest, I think there’s a lot of rumours that are circulating about The Churnups one of which is true.

“I don’t think I can completely confirm but it’s coming soon.

“But this is a huge, huge, huge, huge surprise and we have kept this secret for so long, just me and (her husband) Nick, we didn’t even tell the kids we were like ‘Nobody can know this’ and I think it’s going to be extraordinary later.”

Hozier has also confirmed on Friday morning that he will be the surprise act at 7.30pm on the Woodsies stage, previously named the John Peel stage.

The Irish singer-songwriter, full name Andrew Hozier-Byrne, said he is “thrilled” to be performing at the festival again in a “not-so-secret set” on Friday evening.

Eavis also appeared to accidentally confirm rumours that Rick Astley and Blossoms will play a secret set this weekend.

When asked about if their set was confirmed, she said: “Yep” before catching herself and asking if the show was being broadcast live.

The third day of the festival in Pilton, Somerset, will also host film screenings, theatre and circus performances and a debate titled Solidarity With Iran which will include British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was imprisoned there for six years.

The festival is set to remain mainly “dry and bright” on Friday, with temperatures hitting around 25C during the day, the Met Office has forecast.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the national weather service said: “The weather is set fair for much of the weekend at Glastonbury Festival with only a small chance of a shower.

“Friday and Saturday should see a good deal of dry, bright weather with some sunny spells, albeit hazy at times, with highs in the mid-20s, with some warm nights to follow once the sun goes down.”

Saturday night will see US rockers Guns N’ Roses headline, after the original line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan reunited in 2015.

Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road show – London
Sir Elton John (Ian West/PA)

Sir Elton John, 76, will close the festival on Sunday night for what has been billed as the final UK show of his mammoth farewell tour.

Eavis revealed she has wanted to book the Rocket Man superstar for years but felt it was something that would “never ever happen”.

“Then I wrote him a letter, it was probably September or October last year, and it was like a really cool autumn morning and I sat thinking ‘What’s my dream?’ I’ve got to try and get him,” she added.

“So I wrote this letter and so lucky that he called up and just said, ‘I’m so up for this’. And I was like, ‘what?’ I can’t believe it.”

