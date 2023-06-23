Digital artwork by David Hockney displays on Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Digital artwork by David Hockney displays on Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury

By Press Association
The David Hockney work launched on the Pyramid Stage (Victoria Jones/PA)
The David Hockney work launched on the Pyramid Stage (Victoria Jones/PA)

A new digital artwork by painter David Hockney is being unveiled on stage at Glastonbury Festival.

The artist incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) for the first time as the project, titled I lived In Bohemia Bohemia Is A Tolerant Place, is displayed on Friday on the Pyramid Stage screens.

Hockney collaborated with Cultural Institute of Radical Contemporary Arts (CIRCA) to remove the figures from his acrylic painted series The Dancers (2014), replacing them with an empty, computer-generated landscape.

Co-organiser of Glastonbury Emily Eavis said: “Really cannot believe that we have the living legend that is David Hockney creating these wonderful paintings for our stages this year.

“We are truly honoured to show this work for the first time immediately before our very special guests on the Pyramid Stage this evening, and then across our main stages over the weekend.

“Thank you to CIRCA for bringing this fantastic project to life.”

Hockney created the one-minute video on his iPad in Normandy, France.

In May 2021, Hockney had billboard screens in six major cities present his digital sunrise.

Josef O’Connor, founder and artistic director of CIRCA, said. “It’s been one hundred years since perspective was last discussed, with Cubism.

“I suppose now that things are being generated by robots we have to look even closer with entirely fresh eyes.”

Mr O’Connor, who curated the work, added: “David Hockney and Glastonbury is a match made in heaven.

“Following our global sunrise in 2021, CIRCA is honoured to collaborate once again with the iconic British artist and inspire audiences with the presentation of this new digital-AI work on the equally iconic Pyramid Stage.

“We’re proud to promote bohemia’s unconventional ideals and celebrate notions of hope and togetherness that are echoed by one of the world’s greatest living artists.”

