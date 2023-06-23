Foo Fighters dedicate last song of surprise Glastonbury set to Taylor Hawkins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Foo Fighters dedicate last song of surprise Glastonbury set to Taylor Hawkins

By Press Association
Foo Fighters dedicated the last song of their surprise Glastonbury set to Taylor Hawkins (Yui Mok/PA)
Foo Fighters dedicated the last song of their surprise Glastonbury set to Taylor Hawkins (Yui Mok/PA)

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl dedicated the last song of the band’s surprise set on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The US rock band stormed through a number of hit songs during the hour-long performance – their first time at the world-famous festival since 2017.

There had been high speculation that the Foo Fighters would take to the main stage on Friday from 6.15pm in a slot which was billed under the name The Churnups.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters perform at Glastonbury 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

An hour before the slot, the band posted a photo of flags within the festival crowd, one with the phrase Churn It Up brandished across it, and tagged the post #Glastonbury2023.

The 2023 performance marks 25 years since Foo Fighters first performed at Glastonbury.

Famous faces watching the show included Sir Paul, Stella, and Mary McCartney, US rock guitarist Slash and Duff McKagan from Guns N’ Roses, as well as Rick Astley and Kate Hudson.

Kicking off with All My Life, Grohl told crowd: “We only have one hour so we gotta make sure we fit in all the songs we can.”

They went on to play a collection of hit songs including Best Of You and The Pretender.

Finishing off the latter, Grohl said: “You guys knew it was us this whole time, you knew it.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Crowds watch the Foo Fighters surprise set on Friday (Yui Mok/PA)

“We’re not good at secrets.

“Well, it’s nice to see your faces again, it’s been a long time. This is another beautiful day, another beautiful audience.”

Foo Fighters then launched into My Hero, prompting the thousands-strong crowd to belt out the chorus.

Later on, Grohl took a pause to introduce the band members, including Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee, before welcoming his daughter Violet to the stage – who he described as his “favourite singer in the world”.

He also made special mention to drummer Josh Freese, who he said was “the man who helped us to be here today”, following the death of Hawkins last year.

The drummer died suddenly in March aged 50 while the group were on the South American leg of their world tour.

The band subsequently announced they were cancelling all of their upcoming tour dates “in light of the staggering loss”.

Ahead of their last song of the night – Everlong – Grohl said: “Well it’s nice to be here for 58 mins and 30 seconds.

“We usually play this one as our way to say goodbye because we never like to say goodbye because I figure that if you guys come back we’ll come back soon.

“But I already know we’re coming back for a whole f****** tour but I would like to thank every one of you for sticking around for the last 28 years.

He added: “I would like to dedicate this song to the Mr Taylor Hawkins.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
The Foo Fighters, performing under the name The ChurnUps (Yui Mok/PA)

“So let’s sing this one loud, we’re missing Taylor.”

He earlier told crowds: “You’ve got a long night ahead of you, you know that right, there’s a whole other rock show.”

“We could do this all f****** night, you know what I’m saying.”

Also due to perform on the mainstage on Friday are British rock bands Royal Blood and Arctic Monkeys.

The Sheffield band’s headline slot was thrown into question earlier this week when they announced frontman Alex Turner had acute laryngitis, forcing them to cancel their show in Marlay Park, Dublin, on Wednesday.

However, festival co-organiser Emily Eavis confirmed on Friday morning that “they’re on”, which was welcomed with uproarious applause.

“It was a little bit close there for a minute and we were thinking about whether we should have a serious back-up plan in place, but no, thankfully they’re on, so that’s great,” she added.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
The crowd watching The ChurnUps, aka the Foo Fighters, performing on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

It will be the rock band’s third time headlining the festival after topping the bill in 2007 and 2013.

The group are currently on a world tour and since the start of the year, they have performed hits across Australia, Asia and the UK from their back catalogue including I Wanna Be Yours, 505 and Do I Wanna Know?

Earlier on Friday, Irish musician Hozier also confirmed that he would be the surprise act at 7.30pm on the Woodsies stage, previously named the John Peel stage.

The singer-songwriter, full name Andrew Hozier-Byrne, said he was “thrilled” to be performing at the festival again in a “not-so-secret set” on Friday evening.

Brit Awards 2014 – Show – London
The Arctic Monkeys will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Eavis also appeared to accidentally confirm rumours that Rick Astley and Blossoms will play a secret set on Saturday.

When asked about if their set was confirmed, she said: “Yep” before catching herself and asking if the show was being broadcast live.

The third day of the festival also hosted film screenings, theatre and circus performances and a debate titled Solidarity With Iran which included British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was imprisoned there for six years.

Saturday night will see US rockers Guns N’ Roses headline, after the original line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan reunited in 2015.

Sir Elton John, 76, will close the festival on Sunday night for what has been billed as the final UK show of his mammoth farewell tour.

Ahead of Foo Fighters’ surprise set on Friday, a tribute was paid to the three victims of the Nottingham attacks earlier this month.

The images of Grace O’Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates were displayed on the screens of the Pyramid Stage, along with messages written by the parents of two of the victims.

“Hold no hate for race, religion, colour or culture,” read the statement from Emma Webber.

From Sanjoy Kumar, father to Grace, the message read: “You have to love everyone.”

