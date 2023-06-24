Foo Fighters, Cate Blanchett and more: Highlights from Glastonbury 2023 so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Foo Fighters, Cate Blanchett and more: Highlights from Glastonbury 2023 so far

By Press Association
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, performing under the name The Churnups, on the Pyramid Stage (PA)
From a surprise Foo Fighters set to raising heart rates with fitness expert Joe Wicks, 2023’s Glastonbury Festival has not disappointed so far.

Here is a round-up of some of the highlights from the music spectacular at Worthy Farm in Somerset:

– Churning it up

After days of speculation as to who the mystery band listed as The Churnups might be, American rockers Foo Fighters gave fans a standout performance on the Pyramid stage on Friday.

Front man Dave Grohl kicked off an electric set with the song All My Life, from the album One By One, with the rest of the set including crowd-pleasers like Best Of You, Learn To Fly and The Pretender.

The band was also joined by new drummer Josh Freese following the sudden death of Taylor Hawkins last year, at age 50, during the South American leg of their world tour.

It is 25 years since the band first performed at Glastonbury and their show drew the attention of other musicians, with Sir Paul McCartney watching on with his daughters Stella and Mary.

US rockers Slash and Duff McKagan from Guns N’ Roses, as well as British singer Rick Astley and actress Kate Hudson were also seen watching from the side of the stage.

– What they said

– Tweet of the day

Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett brought some extra star power to Glastonbury on Friday as she joined US pop-rock duo Sparks for a performance of their recent track The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte.

The Oscar-winning actress, who also features in the music video, joined Ron and Russell Mael on stage, donning the same yellow suit and red earphones she also sports in the video.

The Mael brothers previously said of working with the actress: “We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the Cesar Awards last year, little knowing that a year later, one of the great actors of our time (and a splendid person!) would graciously consent to lending her bootie-shaking skills to the first video from our new album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte.

“Dreams really do come true. We will sleep well tonight knowing that forever we can say we co-starred in a film with Cate Blanchett!”.

– Getting the heart rate up

Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, took to the Gateway stage on Friday at midday to guide thousands in a warm-up and 25-minute workout.

Eager exercisers wore everything from sequinned skirts to kilts as they took part.

Others opted for fancy dress, with a group of friends wearing striped Where’s Wally costumes to sweat it out together.

– Still to come

Saturday’s Pyramid stage headliners are Guns N’ Roses, with other performances before them including Lizzo and Lewis Capaldi.

Singer Lana Del Rey performs on the Other stage, while the Park stage will welcome The Pretenders, who have promised they will be bringing some friends to Worthy Farm.

