Sir Elton John to close Glastonbury with ‘completely unique’ set

By Press Association
Sir Elton John is to close the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday night (PA)
Sir Elton John is to close the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday night (PA)

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has teased details of Sir Elton John’s Pyramid stage show, saying the singer has been “carving out a set that’s going to be completely unique” to the festival.

The Rocket Man singer will give a historic performance to close the 2023 festival on Sunday night, with a show that has been billed as the final UK gig of his farewell tour.

Speaking to the Glastonbury Free Press, the festival’s on-site newspaper, Eavis said: “What a send-off that’s going to be. I cannot wait to welcome him in and show him what Glastonbury is all about.”

In an interview on Saturday, she told the newspaper, which published editions on Thursday and Sunday, that Sir Elton had been “very involved”.

She said: “We have so many artists playing here and often we don’t have much direct contact. But Elton has been very involved and we’ve worked really closely. He’s so excited and engaged with what Glastonbury is.”

Eavis revealed the singer had called her “out of the blue” too, saying: “Which has been quite surreal. Standing there in the farmhouse chatting to Elton while trying to get the kids ready for school, or whatever. But he’s been absolutely lovely.

“He’s been carving out a set that’s going to be completely unique to Glastonbury.

“I love his love for doing that. I don’t want to give anything away, but it’s going to be amazing.”

Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road show – London
The veteran musician’s Sunday show at Worthy Farm has been billed as his final UK gig (Ian West/PA)

The veteran musician, 76, has promised fans an entirely new show that will feature four “special guests” who are yet to be confirmed.

After travelling the globe on his marathon Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour over the past few years, Sir Elton has said Glastonbury would be a “fitting way” to say goodbye to his British fans.

Throughout the tour, the megastar has treated fans to elaborate shows filled with extravagant costumes, spectacular visuals and classics from his catalogue including Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man, and Your Song.

Speculation about his guests has been rife after his husband David Furnish revealed the news earlier this week, with fans theorising he may be joined on stage by Harry Styles, Billy Joel, Ed Sheeran, or even US pop star Britney Spears.