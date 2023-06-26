Police appeal after woman ‘sexually assaulted at Harry Styles concert’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police appeal after woman ‘sexually assaulted at Harry Styles concert’

By Press Association
The incident is said to have occurred during an incident at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground (Ian West/PA)
The incident is said to have occurred during an incident at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground (Ian West/PA)

Police are appealing for information after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a Harry Styles concert in Manchester.

The woman was approached from behind by a man who is said to have then sexually assaulted her at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground at around 8.30pm on June 15 of last year, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

The force has released a photo of a male concert attendee who it believes could assist with the investigation.

Greater Manchester Police issued a photo of a male concert attendee who they believe could assist with their investigation (GMP)

Detective Constable Grace O’Rourke, of GMP’s Trafford division, said: “We always take a robust approach to these kinds of reports and we have launched this new appeal to ensure we get justice for the victim.

“We will continue to investigate and we are asking anyone with any information to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information, or mobile phone footage from the area at the time, has been urged to come forward and contact police by calling 0161 856 7756, quoting crime reference number CRI/06MM/0009904/22.

Information can also be reported via www.gmp.police.uk or through the independent charity Crimestoppers – anonymously – on 0800 555 111.

