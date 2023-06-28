‘Rampant price gouging’ by hotels on dates of Taylor Swift concerts in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

‘Rampant price gouging’ by hotels on dates of Taylor Swift concerts in Dublin

By Press Association
Taylor Swift attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Picture date: Sunday August 28, 2022.
Taylor Swift attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Picture date: Sunday August 28, 2022.

Hotels in the Irish capital are engaged in “rampant price gouging” on the dates of US pop star Taylor Swift’s concerts, a TD has claimed.

There is not a hotel room available in Dublin for less than 350 euro on the dates of the Eras tour shows next year, Independent TD Thomas Pringle told the Irish Parliament.

The Donegal representative said he was highlighting the Swift concerts as the star has many young fans who will travel with their parents, as he raised the matter with Irish premier Leo Varadkar during Leaders Questions on Wednesday.

There was huge excitement last week when Swift announced her world tour, which will visit the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on June 28 and 29 2024.

Mr Pringle said while many young people are preoccupied with securing tickets for the shows, their parents are anxious about being able to afford accommodation.

He blasted a “disgraceful display of greed”.

“From looking at booking.com this morning, there isn’t a single hotel room available in Dublin for under 350 euro for either of the nights of the Taylor Swift concerts, and they are on next year,” he said.

“As if that isn’t expensive enough, we have in recent days seen rampant price gouging from Dublin hotels, some raising the price of a room from 359 euro to an incredible 999 euro for the night of the concert, and this was before the tickets have even been released.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift will play two nights in Dublin in a year’s time (Ian West/PA)

“And it’s not just hotels that are guilty of price gouging – one landlord has a two-bedroom apartment they priced at 20,000 euro for the same weekend.”

He said the issue is “nothing new or unique” and has happened before with concerts and sporting events, and pressed Mr Varadkar on what he would do about it.

Responding, Mr Varadkar said he has spoken to hoteliers on the matter and said they have their own story to tell.

He said there is a dilemma in that there are not enough hotels in the city of Dublin, but with the ongoing housing crisis they don’t want to see more new hotels being built, but new houses instead.

“I have spoken hoteliers about this. They have their story to tell, and their story to tell us that the coverage in the media has been unfair,” he told TDs.

He said hotels told him that if you try to book a hotel more than a year in advance, you get the “rack rate”, which is “not necessarily the rate that they charge”, adding that they wanted that point to be made.

“I’ve made the point very strongly back to them, and it is that price gouging and taking advantage of people and hiking prices on very popular weekends is bad business. It’s how your business gets a bad reputation, it’s how your city or town gets a bad reputation and it’s how your wider industry gets a bad reputation, and it doesn’t make good business sense in the long term,” he said.

“And we saw that happen before when Dublin in particular but Ireland in general got a reputation for being a very high-cost place to visit, and I hope they’ll take that point on board.”

Mr Pringle blasted a “sad response”.

“Surely the Government has to take some take some action at some point … the Government can actually prevent it (price gouging) from happening,” he said.

Mr Varadkar hit back, saying Mr Pringle had not suggested any proposals or solutions.

“You’ve been very critical of the Government, of hoteliers, of everyone and of me personally – you haven’t actually put forward a constructive solution. So if you have one, put it forward and we will give it consideration,” he added.

