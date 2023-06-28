Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds gig cancelled in US due to air quality issues

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds gig in the US has been cancelled due to issues with air quality, a concert promoter has announced.

FPC Live said the event on Wednesday at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, Wisconsin, has been scrapped due to an advisory from local government public health teams.

US-based rock band Garbage, who formed in the 1990s in Madison, had also been due to play on the same night.

The organiser said in a statement: “Based on the Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Air Quality Advisory in Madison for Wednesday June 28th, the Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage concert at Breese Stevens Field originally scheduled for this evening has been cancelled.

“Refunds will be available at the point of purchase. Ticketholders will receive an email with refund information.”

Former Oasis guitarist Gallagher and his band are next due to perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Centre in Noblesville, Indiana, on Thursday.

The decision follows actress Jodie Comer halting a matinee performance of Prima Facie on Broadway earlier this month after experiencing breathing difficulties caused by poor air quality in New York City.

It comes after thick smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the US East Coast and Mid West on Wednesday, causing hazardous levels of pollution in cities including Detroit, Chicago and New York.

Gallagher, 56, split from Oasis in 2009 after a backstage brawl with younger brother Liam, 50, at the Rock En Seine festival in Paris.

A year later, the elder brother went formed Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds who have released four studio albums including the recent Council Skies.

He told The Sun the new record helped him “come to terms” with life events including his recent divorce.

Gallagher and publicist Sara MacDonald announced they were getting a divorce in January after 22 years of marriage.