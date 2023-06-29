Glastonbury festival-goers use data equivalent to 400 HD film downloads an hour

Glastonbury festival-goers used data equivalent to downloading the Rocket Man film in HD 400 times an hour for the entire five-day event, Vodafone has revealed.

The festival’s “official connectivity partner” said 169 terabytes of data were consumed during the festival.

The firm placed nine masts around the Worthy Farm site to cope with demand.

Figures show 450 gigabytes of data were uploaded during Sir Elton John’s Sunday headline performance on the main Pyramid Stage.

Sir Elton John performed on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Over the course of the five-day event, some 20 terabytes of data were consumed at the biggest stage as the audience uploaded videos and pictures to social media.

The Glastonbury app was downloaded 208,000 times, with more than 130,729 people using the “My Line-Up” feature, giving attendees reminders to get to pre-selected performances on time.

Some 10,500 charging packs were sold through the event’s battery exchange scheme.

Max Taylor, Vodafone’s UK chief commercial officer, said: “We are incredibly proud of our network team who boosted the network to its highest ever capacity in our first year as Official Connectivity Partner to Glastonbury.

“We wanted to make sure that as many fans as possible could benefit from our reliable, award-winning network on site and we over-delivered on this promise. We can’t wait to bring even bigger and better things to Glastonbury next year.”