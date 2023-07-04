Young owls rescued from Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage after Guns N’ Roses set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Young owls rescued from Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage after Guns N’ Roses set

By Press Association
Young owls, Axl and Slash, endured two days of loud music at Glastonbury before being rescued from under the Pyramid Stage (Secret World Wildlife Rescue/PA)
Young owls, Axl and Slash, endured two days of loud music at Glastonbury before being rescued from under the Pyramid Stage (Secret World Wildlife Rescue/PA)

Two young owls have been named after members of Guns N’ Roses after they were found under the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury during the rock band’s headline set.

The team at Secret World Wildlife Rescue (SWWR) in Somerset said the recovery was “the most unusual disturbance case” this year.

According to the rescuers one of the owls, named Axl after the band’s vocalist Axl Rose, was discovered under the steps of the prestigious Pyramid Stage during the rock group’s set on Saturday June 24.

The next day, SWWR received a call about a second owl found under the stage. It was called Slash in honour of guitarist Saul Hudson’s stage name.

Two owls in a nesting box
Axl and Slash are ‘pleased’ to be back in each other’s company (Secret World Wildlife Rescue/PA)

Axl and Slash, who are thought to be siblings, were quickly reunited at the RSCPA West Hatch Wildlife Centre in Taunton before being transferred to SWWR.

It is understood the chicks were abandoned by their parents and it is not known how long they were left alone, although SWWR believes they were exposed to loud music.

David Plant, fundraising manager at SWWR, was worried for the young owls’ safety, saying they “must have been terrified”, but expressed his gratitude to the people who helped find the chicks.

“When Guns N’ Roses were playing Welcome To The Jungle, I’m sure they didn’t realise how close they actually were to wildlife,” he said.

“This is possibly the most unusual disturbance case we’ve heard about this year, but it just goes to show the importance of checking your surrounding for wildlife before any activity.

“It looks like the parents sadly abandoned their nest once festival preparation began, so it’s difficult to say how long the chicks were left alone.

Two owls in a nesting box
The ‘terrified’ owls endured two full days of loud music (Secret World Wildlife Rescue/PA)

“We’re so grateful to the people who found and helped them; they must have been terrified after enduring almost two full days of loud music.”

Mr Plant urged people to check long-standing structures or materials for any wildlife and avoid disturbing nests.

“Whether you’re renovating your garden, or setting up for the world’s biggest musical festival, our advice is always the same: if you’ve got materials or structures that have been in place for a while, please check them carefully before moving anything, as you may end up disturbing a nest,” he said.

Typically, owls are cavity-nesting species and prefer making homes in old trees, though some have been known to nest in rabbit holes and man-made boxes.

For these little owls, it seems the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury made for an ideal nesting spot, despite the booming music.

Mr Plant said the pair are safe and well in the SWWR aviary and were “pleased” to be reunited.

More from Press and Journal

Photos from Scotland's World Cup qualifying Super Six game against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club Bulawayo. Matthew Cross of Scotland, right, plays a shot as Joylord Gumbie of Zimbabwe keeps wicket. Photos courtesy of the ICC
Chris Sole reckons Scotland are no longer shock troops after Zimbabwe win moves them…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A woman who was part of a gang responsible for a series of ?vicious? assaults in two pubs has succeeded in having nine months cut from her prison sentence. Kirstie Kelly, 34, was given a 32-month sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court in April 2023 for participating in attacks at two pubs in Keith, Moray Picture shows; Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Facebook Date; Unknown
Pub thug's jail time cut by almost a year after she appeals prison sentence
The incident is alleged to have happened on Kettlehills Crescent in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Man in dock over alleged stabbing in Aberdeen
Coastguard helicopter crews looking outside door over snowy Glencoe.
Emotional Glencoe hillwalker rescue to feature on Channel 5's Coastguard: Every Second Counts
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Adam McQuarrie burned down a pensioner's home Picture shows; Adam McQuarrie. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
'I miss my home and I miss my garden': Woman, 82, left homeless after…
Karen's Diner staff are paid to be rude, and performed perfectly. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Sass and sauce were on the menu when Karen's Diner on Tour came to…
The influence of oil and gas on Aberdeen isn't necessarily obvious on first visit, but woven into the city's heritage (Image: bartrak/Shutterstock)
Richard T Kelly: Aberdeen's complicated relationship with oil deserves to be thoroughly explored
Bonds forged between grandparent and grandchild can develop into a wonderful adult relationship (Image: Olena Yakobchuk/Shutterstock)
Alan Grant: Please, treasure every moment possible with your grandparents
Stromness, Orkney. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson
Holyrood 'looking forward' to working with Orkney Islands Council on developing its alternative governance…
New chief executive Rev Jeremy Ross. Image: Blythswood Care
New chief executive appointment sees Blythswood Care going back to its roots