Rina Sawayama ‘devastated’ after Madrid show cancellation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Rina Sawayama ‘devastated’ after Madrid show cancellation

By Press Association
Rina Sawayama ‘devastated’ after Madrid show cancellation (Ian West/PA)
Rina Sawayama ‘devastated’ after Madrid show cancellation (Ian West/PA)

Rina Sawayama said she is “devastated” after being forced to cancel a show in Madrid due to “production issues”.

The Japanese-British singer said she and her team had “tried everything” to stage the show, but the result had been “out of our control”.

Sawayama appeared on the Pyramid Stage at the 2023 Glastonbury festival as one of Sir Elton John’s four special guests.

The historic show was Sir Elton’s last in the UK and he hailed Sawayama as “an extraordinary talent and amazing recording artist”.

She had been due to play at the Mad Cool festival in Madrid on Thursday as part of a summer festival tour which includes dates in Los Angeles, Chicago and Canada.

She wrote on Twitter: “Hey Madrid, I’m so sorry but I won’t be able to perform tonight at @madcoolfestival. I’m devastated.

“My team and I have been backstage ready to go for hours but due to production issues at the festival we cannot put on a show tonight.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Rina Sawayama recently appeared on the Pyramid Stage at the 2023 Glastonbury festival, as one of Sir Elton John’s four special guests (Ben Birchall/PA)

“We have tried everything, my team has worked so hard to try and make the show happen but it’s out of our control.”

The singer has released two studio albums, the self-titled Sawayama in 2020 and Hold The Girl in 2022.

She has been nominated for two Brit Awards, Rising Star in 2021 and Best New Artist in 2023.

As well as a successful music career, Sawayama made her acting debut opposite Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4.

More from Press and Journal

A map of where the helicopter circled.
What is that helicopter circling over Aberdeen?
Mark Gallagher has made the switch to Cove Rangers on a two-year deal. Image: Cove Rangers FC
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson praises Mark Gallagher after Cove Rangers switch
Over 100 people gathered in Westhill for the community meeting. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Westhill community opposed to slashed swimming pool hours
Tents were taken down in Tiree.
600 people displaced as Tiree islanders come to the aid of stranded festival goers
Graduates take a group selfie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Robert Gordon University graduates celebrate success at P&J Live
Charlie Gilmour, Natalie Bodium and Jake Davidson model Caley Thistle's new kit for the 2023-24 season. Image: ICTFC
Caley Thistle unveil new home kit ahead of 2023-24 campaign
Traffic travelling along the A9 at Skiach Junction.
Resurfacing works at A9 junction extended until July 19
2 April 2022. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Rothes, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Rothes FC and Fraserburgh FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Grant Campbell celebrates scoring for Fraserburgh
Grant Campbell comes out of retirement to make sensational Fraserburgh return
Tiree Music Festival has been cancelled. Image: TMF.
'Wet, Wet, Wet': Tiree Music Festival cancelled due to 'extreme weather'
Photos from Scotland's World Cup qualifying encounter with Netherlands at Queens Sports Club Bulawayo. Bas de Leede of Netherlands, right, plays a shot as Matthew Cross of Scotland keeps wicket. Photos courtesy of ICC
Scotland miss out on Cricket World Cup on net run-rate after Dutch defeat