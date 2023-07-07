Stranded music fans spend night in ferry terminal after festival cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stranded music fans spend night in ferry terminal after festival cancelled

By Press Association
The Tiree Music Festival was cancelled at short notice due to bad weather (Andrew Milligan/PA)
More than 100 people had to shelter overnight in a ferry terminal after a music festival was cancelled due to extreme weather.

The MV Clansman ferry was around half-an-hour out from the island of Tiree on Thursday evening when the Tiree Music Festival was cancelled due to the conditions.

The CalMac vessel was unable to berth on the island due to the severe weather and instead returned to Oban on the mainland, arriving at around 10.30pm.

With no onward public transport options available, more than 100 of the 455 passengers on board were left stranded.

They were offered shelter in the CalMac ferry terminal, which the company kept open throughout the night, while port staff arranged for the Royal Hotel Oban to bring duvets and pillows.

Robert Morrison, operations director of CalMac, said: “As soon as we were aware of the situation, the CalMac port team in Oban opened up the terminal building and staffed it throughout the night to ensure all those who were in need of shelter were provided with a safe, warm and dry place to spend the night, as no public transport options were available at that time of night.

“We estimate that between 110 and 120 people required to be accommodated in our Oban terminal building overnight.

“I want to put on record our thanks to all those who assisted with a difficult situation last night and especially the crew of MV Clansman and Oban port staff, who made sure that all passengers who were caught up in the late cancellation of the Tiree Music Festival were brought safely back to Oban and made comfortable for the night in our terminal office.

“Our local port team in Tiree will assist and support all affected customers to get back to the mainland as required.”

Bottled water was provided by CalMac throughout the night and refreshments and snacks were organised from a local store.

MV Clansman
The MV Clansman ferry was not able to berth on Tiree on Thursday evening (Andrew Milligan/PA)

CalMac said police were also on hand to provide support.

The Tiree Music Festival had been due to run from Friday until Sunday, featuring bands including Wet Wet Wet, Tidelines and Skerryvore.

Organisers said it was “hugely disappointing” to have to cancel the event, adding they did not take the decision lightly.

In a statement on Thursday evening, they said: “Due to the extreme weather conditions we have taken the incredibly difficult but necessary decision to cancel Tree Music Festival 2023 and vacate all campers, glampers, visitors and vendors to safety.

“The safety of everyone on site is our number one priority and this decision is based on the advice of trusted partner authorities and our on-site health and safety, security, medical and event management teams following the extreme weather conditions we are facing.

“We are working extremely hard to make sure this process is safe and all-encompassing and to ensure every single person on site is relocated to safety and escorted to begin a safe journey home.”

