The View frontman praises Glasgow crowds as Trnsmt music festival begins

By Press Association
Music lovers watch The View perform on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA)
Music lovers watch The View perform on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA)

The View frontman Kyle Falconer acclaimed Glasgow as the annual Trnsmt music festival got underway in the city on Friday.

Hailing from Dundee, the band took to the mainstage at Glasgow Green for their hour-long set.

Thousands of revellers arrived at the popular festival in the city on Friday for three days of music acts across three stages.

Last minute tickets are still available according to organisers.

TRNSMT Festival
The View performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA)

So far on Friday, crowds have enjoyed sets from acts including The View, Joesef, Declan Welsh & the Decadent West, and Niall Horan from One Direction, while former Beautiful South singer Paul Heaton will also play.

Horan told crowds during his set he felt like he was at a “homecoming gig” and that he had never seen a home nation “more up for it”.

“This is something pretty special,” he said.

“One of the best gigs you could ever do is in this city.

“It’s an honour to be here.

“It’s unreal, it’s so great to be back.”

Horan has a close friendship with Lewis Capaldi, who recently announced he was taking a step back from touring, and told the audience he thinks he will return to the stage one day.

“I think we’re on the telly. Our good friend Mr Capaldi will be watching,” he said.

“Let’s give him a shout out. We love you, Lewis.

“He’s in Bathgate and he can hear us loud and clear.

“He’ll be back.”

Heaton was popular in Glasgow’s east end when he put substantial bar tabs behind five bars near to Glasgow Green.

He tweeted: “Glasgow, as a thank you, and a small amount of help during the cost of greed crisis, Paul is leaving some money behind the bar at a few local pubs near to Trnsmt festival so that some of you can have a drink on him tomorrow afternoon.”

The festival is due to be headlined on Friday by Pulp, who are playing their first gigs this year in more than a decade.

Friday will be the band’s first show in Scotland since they played the main stage at T in the Park in 2011.

