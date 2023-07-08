Bride-to-be among revellers arriving for day two of Trnsmt music festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bride-to-be among revellers arriving for day two of Trnsmt music festival

By Press Association
Festival goers arrive at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. (Lesley Martin/PA)
Festival goers arrive at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. (Lesley Martin/PA)

A bride-to-be celebrating her hen weekend was among revellers to arrive at the second day of the Trnsmt music festival in Glasgow.

Vanessa Newbury, from Inverurie, arrived at the Glasgow Green festival on Friday for her hen weekend, joined by friends Claire Knox and Morag Smith.

Ms Newbury, soon to be Mrs Walker, will get married on September 23 this year.

When asked why she decided to come to Trnsmt for her hen weekend, she said: “Vibes, good vibes!

“I gave the girls a list of what I would like to do and I said I would like to go to Trnsmt.

“It was vibes, I thought…’Why not’?”

Maisie Peters performing with guitar
Maisie Peters performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA)

Thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday as temperatures rise and the Met Office issued a warning.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for the majority of the UK between 9am and midnight on Saturday.

As of 11am on Saturday, the Met Office forecast raises the chance of thunderstorms between 5pm and 7pm and again at 10pm – around the time headliner Sam Fender will be set to take the stage.

The first night of the festival was brought to close by Britpop legends Pulp and on Saturday, Sam Fender will take to the stage after Kasabian, Maisie Peters and Mimi Webb.

Also arriving for day two of the festival were 16-year-old Athena Olivia Sharpe Pantos and 18-year old Brook Morrison from Fife.

Miss Pantos said: “We’re going to have an absolutely amazing time.”

