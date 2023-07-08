Elton John tells farewell gig crowd they will be in his ‘head, heart and soul’

Sir Elton John has told his fans they will remain in his “head, heart and soul” as he closed out the final show of his mammoth farewell tour in Sweden in spectacular fashion.

The 76-year-old musical megastar has been travelling around the globe performing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road show since 2018, and his second night at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm finally brought the 330-date run to a close.

He ensured his last stop would be memorable as during the two-and-a-half hour set he performed 23 of his hit songs, wore four dazzling costumes and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin also sent a surprise message to thank the musician for all he has done for other artists throughout his career.

Sir Elton John performs on stage during the final date of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road show at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden (Yui Mok/PA)

In classic flamboyant style, The Rocket Man singer donned a black suit jacket with red, blue and silver beading on the lapel alongside a red pair of his signature sunglasses as he took to the stage to open with Bennie And The Jets.

After a rousing rendition of Philadelphia Freedom, he riled up the audience by waving and said: “Good evening Stockholm. Well this is it.

“I’m very glad to be in Sweden and this beautiful country to end our Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour so we better make it a good show. Here we go” before launching into into I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues.

Ahead of delivering a powerful rendition of his track Border Song he dedicated it to the late Aretha Franklin, who covered the song in 1972, hailing her the “Queen Of Soul”.

He followed it up with a vibrant performance of his hit song Tiny Dancer, Have Mercy On The Criminal and his classic Rocket Man – the song that lent its name to his biopic, with Taron Egerton playing the singer.

An emotional rendition of Candle In The Wind was also among the setlist, which he performed at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997 – adapting the lyrics to reflect her life.

(Yui Mok/PA)

During the interval of the Stockholm concert, an ominous stormy scene was created as machines billowed smoke, lights flashed and sound effects of thunder echoed through the arena to mark the opening of his dramatic song Funeral For A Friend.

As Sir Elton returned, now sporting a white suit jacket with diamond-style trimming on the lapel paired with a blue sparkly pair of his signature sunglasses, his piano glided across the stage while he was sat behind it.

The singer took a moment in the midst of his Sweden show to thank his band and crew who have supported him on his marathon farewell tour, dedicating his song Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me to them and his family.

The veteran musician said he had had a lot of supporting bands across his lengthy career, but hailed his current group as his “favourite” as he feels they “kick ass” every night.

He told the crowd in Stockholm that after finishing his 330 shows of this tour he is “going to go away for a while but I want to pay tribute to these musicians because they have been incredible”.

Sir Elton wished them and the crew, some of whom have been with him for more than 40 years, a “great rest”.

“I wish you so much love, I hope I see you soon.” he added.

The singer also revealed he had people who had flown in from across the world from locations such as England, Australia and the US to “say goodbye” with him, including family members from both his mother and father’s side.

He closed out the main set with an energy-fuelled rendition of Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting which saw golden confetti sprayed into the crowd and rained down upon the musical star.

(Yui Mok/PA)

After chants of “encore” and “Oh Elton” could be heard ringing through the crowd, the singer ensured he would not disappoint on his last tour date as he returned to the stage in a black robe with red patterned detailing on the collar for another few songs.

However, before he could sing Cold Heart, his collaboration track with Dua Lipa, Coldplay’s Chris Martin was beamed on to the main screen through a live video link-up from the middle of the rock band’s show in Gothenburg across the country.

Martin said: “We want to say from all of us here, all the artists you’ve loved and inspired and helped – we love you so much, we’re so grateful for everything you’ve done for us.”

The singer also praised him for his work with his Aids foundation, supporting the LGBT community, for his contribution to the world of fashion and music alongside his band and his long-term songwriter Bernie Taupin

“We love you so much, happy retirement and we’re going to miss you so much”, he added.

After an emotional rendition of Your Song and before his final track Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, he thanked his superfans who have seen him dozens and some hundreds of times, adding: “You have no idea how much that means to me.”

(Yui Mok/PA)

Reflecting on his life, he said: “I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief. 52 years of pure joy playing music, how lucky am I to play music?

“But I wouldn’t be sitting here if it wasn’t for you. You bought the singles, albums and CDs and more importantly you bought the tickets to the shows and you know how I love to play live.

“It’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys and you’ve been absolutely magnificent – thank you.

“I will never forget you guys. I’ve played so many concerts, how could I forget? You’re in my head, and my heart and my soul and I thank you so much.”

He confirmed that he will “never be touring again”, but revealed he may do a “one-off thing” sometime in the future – adding that would be “miles away”.

“I want to appreciate my family, my sons, my husband, everything. I’ve earned it and I don’t regret it tonight. But I want to say thank you to the band, the crew, everybody… I love you.”

The Stockholm show marks the end of Sir Elton’s touring career after 50 years on the road which has included more than 4,000 performances in over 80 countries since launching his first tour in 1970.

It is also one of the highest-grossing concert tours since records began with Billboard reporting that it is the first to do 900 million US dollars (£701 million) worth of ticket sales, with Sir Elton saying more than six million people have come to watch him.