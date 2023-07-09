Fourteen arrests as Trnsmt music festival enters final day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fourteen arrests as Trnsmt music festival enters final day

By Press Association
Festival-goers at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA)
Festival-goers at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA)

Fourteen people have been arrested across the first two days of the Trnsmt music festival in Glasgow, police have confirmed.

Three people, two males and one female aged between 18 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of assault and disorder on Friday evening when Pulp headlined the three-day festival at Glasgow Green.

On Saturday, following heavy rain and thunderstorms, police said 11 arrests had been made of people aged between 15 and 46 accused of offences including assault, disorder and drug offences.

TRNSMT Festival
Festival-goers arrive at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow on Sunday (Lesley Martin/PA)

Festival-goers have been arriving for the final day of music acts, including headliners The 1975, with Becky Hill, Jamie Webster and The Kooks performing earlier in the day.

Among those attending, 18-year-old Lewis Prentice, from Ayr, said seeing rock band Kasabian, who played the main stage on Saturday evening before headliner Sam Fender, had “made his life.”

He added: “I’m looking most forward to Jamie Webster and The Kooks (on Sunday).

“Kasabian were absolutely amazing, they were mental. That made my life.”

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Ellie Galloway, from Maybole in Ayrshire, revealed her own unique reaction to seeing rapper Aitch on the main stage on Saturday.

She said: “I did a back flip in the mosh pit at Aitch.”

The teenagers led bemused passengers on a train between Paisley Gilmour Street and Glasgow Central in a sing-a-long to classic Oasis tracks including Don’t Look Back In Anger and Half The World Away as the warmed up for their third day at the festival.

On Saturday festival-goers had to contend with heavy mud as Glasgow Green turned into swamp, but there will be a little respite for music-lovers on Sunday, with sunny intervals forecast before rain returns in the late afternoon and early evening.

TRNSMT Festival
Sam Fender closed the festival on Saturday evening (Lesley Martin/PA)

Festival director Geoff Ellis said organisers were “keeping a close eye on the weather” as he praised the reaction to the weekend line-up.

He said: “The bar was set high across the site and it’s always amazing to witness fans discovering new music from the likes of Swim School and Heidi Curtis.

“We were keeping a close eye on the weather but any showers were overshadowed by an action-packed day of live music.”

