The 1975 frontman arrives at Trnsmt headline set in red wheelie bin

By Press Association
The 1975 performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA)
The 1975 performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA)

The 1975 have brought the Trnsmt music festival to a close as the sun set on the third and final night.

Arriving on the stage in Glasgow Green in a wheelie bin and dressed in doctors’ coats and glasses, the band began their set with Looking For Somebody (To Love) from their latest album Being Funny In A Foreign Language.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi was watching the set from backstage, frontman Matty Healy revealed.

He said: “Our good friend Lewis Capaldi is joining us this evening. He’s watching backstage.”

TRNSMT Festival
The lead singer from the 1975 arrives in a wheelie bin on stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA)

Capaldi recently announced he would be taking a hiatus from live performances due to the toll they had been taking on his mental health.

He was also spotted in the crowds at LF Soundsystem on the King Tut’s stage on Saturday evening.

Healy revealed that his band, which formed in 2002, will replace Capaldi as the headliner at the Reading and Leeds festival.

He said: “Film this because I’m not going to do an Instagram post, I’m not on the social media anymore, so people know.

“So, on Saturday at Reading and Sunday at Leeds in celebration of 10 years of our debut album The 1975, we will be playing that album in full in support of our good friend Lewis Capaldi.”

TRNSMT Festival
The 1975 performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA)

Healy also referenced his past issues with drugs after playing the song Love Me.

He said: “That really highlights when you’re not on drugs.

“Why would you want to put a wall between it?

“This is f****** amazing. Thank you so much. This means so much to us.

“We f****** love Glasgow.

“We are very happy to be back.”

Rock duo Royal Blood and pop star Becky Hill played the main stage before The 1975.

TRNSMT Festival
Royal Blood performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA)

And on the King Tut’s stage, The Enemy frontman Tom Clarke told the audience where he bought his first guitar.

Clarke said: “We’re only four songs in and already this is f****** amazing.

“About 15 years ago, we were playing at the Barrowlands over there and after sound check, I went to the Barrowlands market and I bought this guitar.”

Trnsmt replaced the T in the Park festival in 2017 after its demise left a gap in the Scottish music calendar for the second weekend in July.

Around 50,000 people attended on each day of the three-day music extravaganza.

On Sunday, Police Scotland confirmed there had been 14 arrests over the first two days.

The 1975 performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA)
