Sharon Osbourne gushes as Commonwealth Games bull ‘Ozzy’ is unveiled in new home

By Press Association
The Raging Bull during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (PA)
Sharon Osbourne has praised the “breathtaking” moment the mechanical bull which wowed crowds at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games was unveiled in its permanent home after being named in honour of her rocker husband Ozzy.

Ozzy the bull, the 10-metre (32ft) creation which featured in the opening ceremony of last year’s Games and was designed as a homage to the city’s contribution to the Industrial Revolution, came to life at Birmingham New Street station this morning.

While the Black Sabbath rocker could not be there himself to see the grand unveiling of the bull, which the public voted to name after him, wife Sharon was on hand to witness the moment.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday, she said: “It’s breathtaking, this is mammoth, huge. It’s just brilliant isn’t it?”

The Raging Bull during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
She added: “For Ozzy, to be born and bred here and having spent so much time in this station because he didn’t have a car so he was everywhere from New Street.

“He never, ever, ever would have thought that at this time in his life this would happen.”

At the end of the Games, the creation, which was then known as the Raging Bull, was seen by an estimated four million visitors while in its temporary home in Centenary Square in Birmingham city centre.

Then, in September 2022, it was moved to a car park in Ladywood, Birmingham, however with a pledge from city chiefs that it would be found a more fitting – and final – home.

As it was never intended to have a life after the Games as a cultural feature, the two-and-a-half tonne bull had to undergo a near-complete rebuild to make it safe for its new location on the concourse at the station.