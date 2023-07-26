Tributes to ‘wise and visionary’ Sinead O’Connor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes to ‘wise and visionary’ Sinead O’Connor

By Press Association
Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56 (Zak Hussein/PA)
Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56 (Zak Hussein/PA)

Tributes have been paid to the “wise and visionary” Sinead O’Connor, who had a voice that “cracked stone”, following the Irish singer’s death at the age of 56.

Fellow musicians, composers and friends remembered the Dublin-born entertainer, who was described as “a warrior poet” by one collaborator.

In a Twitter post, Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor, who O’Connor once sang into the ring for a UFC fight in Las Vegas, wrote: “The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel.

“Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend.

“Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire!

“Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure.”

O’Connor had recently recorded a new theme for historical TV drama Outlander, working with composer Bear McCreary, who wrote on Twitter: “I am gutted by the loss of #SineadOConnor.

“She was the warrior poet I expected her to be — wise and visionary, but also hilarious. She and I laughed a lot.

“We were writing new songs together, which will now never be complete.

“We’ve all lost an icon. I’ve lost a friend. #RIP.”

Maril Davis, Outlander’s executive producer, tweeted: “On behalf of the entire cast (and) crew of Outlander we are deeply saddened about the news of Sinead’s passing.

“She was an incredible talent (and) working with her on this season’s main title song was a true honour.

“Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time.”

Fiachna O Braonain, a member of Irish band Hothouse Flowers, said: “Many conversations had… Many songs sung…

“Many laughs had and dances danced… Thank you for these beautiful memories Sinead… So terribly sad…”

The tweet was accompanied with pictures of the pair talking and smiling together.

Irish singing and presenting duo Jedward called O’Connor a “true Irish icon of our generation”.

In a Twitter post, the pair added: “We only just met her this year and she was in good spirits, a very welcoming person with a big heart.”

British singer Alison Moyet said O’Connor had a voice that “cracked stone with force by increment”.

In a post on Twitter, she wrote: “Heavy hearted at the loss of Sinead O’Connor.

“Wanted to reach out to her often but didn’t. I remember her launch.

“Astounding presence. Voice that cracked stone with force & by increment.

“As beautiful as any girl around & never traded on that card. I Loved that about her. Iconoclast.”

American singer-songwriter and pianist Tori Amos said O’Connor was a “force of nature” whose “talent we will not see the like of again”.

American rapper Flavor Flav said O’Connor’s death “breaks my heart”.

“She was very supportive of Public Enemy and she was a legend that’s gone too soon. My condolences to her son and family,” he added.

Comedian Patrick Kielty, the new host of Ireland’s The Late Late Show, tweeted: Just heartbreaking. She was the truth way before most of us knew where to look. Rest in peace, Sinead.”

American rapper and actor Ice T shared the words: “Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy” in a Twitter post, accompanied by a praying hands emoji.

Fellow 90s chart-topper and photographer Bryan Adams shared an image he had taken of O’Connor, adding: “RIP Sinead O’Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family.