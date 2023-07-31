House Of Cards and Midsomer Murders composer Jim Parker dies aged 88

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
House Of Cards and Midsomer Murders composer Jim Parker dies aged 88

By Press Association
Bafta-winning composer Jim Parker has died aged 88, his family has announced (Suzie Maeder/PA)
Bafta-winning composer Jim Parker has died aged 88, his family has announced.

He was known for writing the scores for television programmes such as Midsomer Murders, House Of Cards, Foyle’s War, Soldier Soldier, Mapp and Lucia and The House Of Elliott.

During his career, which spanned 60 years, Parker released four music albums with English poet and writer Sir John Betjeman and collaborated with comedian Victoria Wood and rock band Procol Harum.

Claire Parker said her father “wore his talent lightly” and “had a quiet passion and great sense of humour”.

She said: “His ambition was first and foremost for audiences to enjoy his music.

“He was both well-respected and well-liked within the music and television industry, writing so many memorable theme tunes, and always giving 100% commitment, which led to collaborations often lasting many years.

“He will be missed by friends, family and colleagues.”

Parker was born in Hartlepool, County Durham, in 1934 and his music career began as an oboist in a British Army band based in post-war west Germany.

In 1959 he was awarded an honorary degree after winning a silver medal at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

He later joined the Birmingham Symphony Orchestra before becoming a member of the Barrow Poets, a poetry and music group which recorded six albums and worked with poets including Stevie Smith, known for penning the poem Not Waving But Drowning.

Parker wrote three musicals, the most successful of which was Follow The Star, a retelling of how Christmas began.

Several of his concert pieces have become part of the repertoire for wind and brass, including the brass suite A Londoner In New York for the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble.

He wrote commissioned works for the Nash Ensemble, Hilliard Ensemble, Albion Ensemble, Wallace Collection and Poems on the Underground.

His most recent works include a collection of new music, Travelling Light (2016) and Sonatina (2022).

He was married to Pauline Parker for 54 years and they shared two daughters, Claire and Amy.

Parker also leaves a daughter, Louise, from an earlier marriage.