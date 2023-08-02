Dua Lipa faces multimillion-dollar copyright claim over hit track Levitating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Dua Lipa faces multimillion-dollar copyright claim over hit track Levitating

By Press Association
Dua Lipa is facing a copyright lawsuit (Ian West/PA)
Dua Lipa faces a multimillion-dollar copyright claim over the allegedly unauthorised use of a recording on remixes of her 2020 hit track Levitating.

The lawsuit has been brought by music producer Bosco Kante, who claims the British star used his mobile talk box technology without permission.

A talk box is a device that allows musicians to modify the sound of a musical instrument by shaping the frequency content of the sound.

In documents obtained by the PA news agency, Mr Kante claims that he was approached about “creating and performing a talk box performance” to be licensed in connection with Levitating.

Dua Lipa (David Parry/PA)

The filing says that Ms Lipa had permission to use the talk box on the original recording but not on any remixes.

However, Mr Kante claims that his ElectroSpit talk box was used on further releases of Levitating, including The Blessed Madonna remix, which featured Madonna and Missy Elliott, and another popular remix featuring DaBaby.

The DaBaby remix is reportedly the most popular version of the song, and has amassed more than 1.6 billion plays on Spotify.

Mr Kante’s lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles on Monday, claims he is entitled to more than 20 million dollars (£15.7 million).

“Plaintiff made numerous attempts to resolve this matter short of litigation, but such efforts were unsuccessful, due to defendants’ unwillingness to co-operate or accept responsibility for this blatant infringement of plaintiff’s copyrights,” the documents said.

Dua Lipa is yet to comment publicly on the lawsuit.