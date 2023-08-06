Black Eyed Peas set comes to abrupt end at Brighton Pride event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Black Eyed Peas set comes to abrupt end at Brighton Pride event

By Press Association
The Black Eyed Peas, pictured at the O2 Silver Clef Awards in London, found their headline set was cut short at Brighton and Hove Pride (PA)
The Black Eyed Peas’ headline set was cut short as the band were left on stage without sound, leading to an abrupt end to Brighton and Hove Pride’s Saturday night festivities.

Crowds carried on singing the top hit I Gotta Feeling as band members looked around to resolve the issue, before holding up a UK flag, with a Pride flag displayed on screen to end the American group’s performance.

Despite the cut off, the band were able to dedicate their penultimate song Where Is The Love? to everyone suffering injustices around the world as they revealed the inspiration for the major 2003 hit came from the UK.

Band member Will.i.am praised the UK as a “special place” which was the group’s “first place to find success”, after listening to a sermon called Where is the Love in a Scottish church.

Brighton Pride 2023
Wet and windy weather failed to dampen spirits at Brighton Pride (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)

The trio – made up of Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo – topped the Saturday line-up for Brighton and Hove Pride’s ticketed fundraiser Fabuloso in the Park.

Will.i.am and Apl.de.ap donned rainbow wristbands throughout the performance, and were joined on stage by female artist J Rey Soul on vocals.

The band opened the night saying: “Let’s go Brighton” with Let’s Get It Started as well as revving up the crowd with well-known hits Boom Boom Pow, Pump It, Don’t Stop The Party and Scream And Shout featuring Britney Spears.

They also introduced one of their latest tracks, Don’t You Worry featuring Shakira off their 2022 album Elevation.

Brighton Pride 2023
Many people donned plastic ponchos to protect their outfits from the rain (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)

In revving up the crowd, Taboo, wearing a black jacket and trousers with turquoise jewellery, told fans to “put your hands up for love, today we celebrate love between everybody”.

Will.i.am also praised the crowd for the turnout that, despite the stormy weather, “people [were] partying like crazy”.

Earlier during the day, the Preston Park festival saw Zara Larsson, Jax Jones, Confidence Man and more take to the main stage, while Steps are set to headline on Sunday.

More than 150 LGBTQ+ artists are performing over the weekend, for the official fundraiser event in aid of the Brighton Rainbow Fund, which distributes grants to LGBTQ+ and HIV groups across Brighton and Hove.