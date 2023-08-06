Sir Paul McCartney in tribute to ‘skilful’ composer Carl Davis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Paul McCartney in tribute to ‘skilful’ composer Carl Davis

By Press Association
Sir Paul McCartney said Carl Davis was a ‘fun man to be with’ (PA)
Sir Paul McCartney has said he was “very sad” to hear of the death of his friend and composer Carl Davis.

Davis’s family announced on Thursday that the Bafta award-winning composer had died aged 86.

Sir Paul, 81, had worked with Davis and said his “enthusiasm was extremely infectious”, adding they “had a great time” writing music together.

A statement about Davis has been posted to Sir Paul’s Twitter account, alongside photos of the pair sitting at a piano.

In the post, Sir Paul said: “Carl and I wrote the Liverpool Oratorio together. It was my first full-length classical venture and I really enjoyed working with him to make it happen.

“I would show up at his house and we would start writing.

“I would suggest an idea and he would write it down on the manuscript paper which made it easy for him to play the idea back to me and we progressed like that. He was a very skilful and fun man to be with.

“When we came to perform the piece at Liverpool Cathedral it was very exciting for me who had once failed an audition for the choir at the cathedral to be back there with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.”

60th BFI London Film Festival – Ethel & Ernest Premiere
Composer Carl Davis has died aged 86 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ending the tribute, he added: “I enjoyed my time with Carl very much and send my love and sympathies.”

Davis, whose music credits include the BBC’s 1995 drama Pride And Prejudice, won a Bafta and an Ivor Novello Award for his score to 1981 classic The French Lieutenant’s Woman.

He also wrote music for films including 1984 hit Champions starring Sir John Hurt and 1989’s Scandal with Sir Ian McKellen and Joanne Whalley.

Davis’s family said they were “heartbroken” to announce his death, which came following a brain haemorrhage.