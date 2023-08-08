Sinead O’Connor was ‘big icon’ in Bray with ‘heart of gold’, says local musician

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sinead O’Connor was ‘big icon’ in Bray with ‘heart of gold’, says local musician

By Press Association
Tributes have been paid to Sinead O’Connor (Niall Carson/PA)
A local musician has remembered singing with Sinead O’Connor in her home town of Bray, describing her as a “big icon” in the area with a “heart of gold”.

Tom Dalton, who ran acoustic singing sessions in a local pub with his band Celtic Grace, told of his surprise when he discovered he was singing with acclaimed star O’Connor in 2019, having not initially recognised her.

He told BBC Breakfast co-hosts Rachel Burden and Jon Kay: “We set it up there every Wednesday night, we had a poster up just down the road…I was there Wednesday evening in 2019.

Tom Dalton
“She (O’Connor) wasn’t performing at the time, she was in a quiet mode. But anyway, this lady wandered in with a big Quake guitar…and I didn’t recognise her at first. She walked in and she said ‘What are you doing?’

“I said we do the round-robin and we just sing, and she sang the most beautiful song and played the guitar. I’d never heard her play the guitar and many people probably haven’t.

“But anyway, we’re doing the round-robin, and it came around and she sang and it was gorgeous. We went back around again and one of the girls started singing Amazing Grace, she joined in and played and sang, I joined in with her, she sang the second verse, and I sang the last verse.

“It was absolutely fabulous.”

Mr Dalton said he was praised for staying calm but had to confess he had not known it was the Nothing Compares 2 U singer at first.

“Two lovely ladies were there that night and said, ‘Tom, you handled that so well’ and I had to tell the truth, that when she walked in I didn’t recognise her, but the minute I heard the voice, I knew who it was,” he said.

Sinead O’Connor funeral
He continued: “She just stood up after about an hour and she went and we didn’t hassle her, we didn’t ask her for a photograph, there was nothing. It was just a complete and beautiful night.

“To meet her in that setting and such a beautiful lady, it was absolutely fabulous. To have had the pleasure to meet her and sing with her was something that’s just hard to describe, without giving me the teary-eyed.”

The local musician also spoke about how the community felt about having the global superstar living in Bray, ahead of her funeral on Tuesday.

He added: “She was a really big icon here in the town, she was brilliant, she walked up and down, she talked to everyone and she was really a fabulous person…she really had a heart of gold.

“She really was a lovely, lovely lady and I’ve met only on one occasion, we sang with her, but she really was a gorgeous lady, I’m so sad for her, what a fantastic singer.

“It’s a sad day but the town will remember her and she’s an icon here in Bray and always will be.”