In pictures: Fans gather to remember Sinead O’Connor at her funeral

By Press Association
The hearse bearing the body of Sinead O’Connor passes through a throng of fans (Liam McBurney/PA)
The hearse bearing the body of Sinead O’Connor passes through a throng of fans (Liam McBurney/PA)

Crowds of people have gathered outside the former home of the late singer Sinead O’Connor ahead of her funeral in Ireland.

Fans laid flowers and memorials and sang the star’s songs outside her former home in Bray, Co Wicklow, as they waited for the cortege bearing the body of the 56-year-old who died on July 26.

Stars across the world, including Russell Crowe, Annie Lennox and Cyndi Lauper, have also paid tribute to the singer who rose to fame with her hit cover of the Prince song, Nothing Compares 2 U.

Sinead O’Connor funeral
Liam O Maonlai, lead singer of the Hothouse Flowers, pays tribute to the singer outside her former home (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinead O’Connor funeral
Fans of Sinead O’Connor line the streets for a ‘last goodbye’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinead O’Connor funeral
Sinead O’Connor fans Pamela Moore and Peter Gannon came to pay their respects (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinead O’Connor funeral
Fans gather outside the star’s former home ahead of the cortege (Liam McBurney)
Sinead O’Connor funeral
Flowers were thrown at the hearse as it passed by (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinead O’Connor funeral
A fan leaves a tribute outside Sinead O’Connor’s former home (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinead O’Connor funeral
Mounted garda clear the way ahead of the hearse bearing Sinead O’Connor’s body (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinead O’Connor death
Fans left notes and letters among the flowers and tributes to Sinead O’Connor (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinead O’Connor funeral
Floral tributes left outside her former home in honour of Sinead O’Connor (Niall Carson/PA)