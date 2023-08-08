‘I just had to be there to say goodbye to Sinead in person’ – US singer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

‘I just had to be there to say goodbye to Sinead in person’ – US singer

By Press Association
Karnamrita Dasi from San Francisco flew to Ireland for Sinead O’Connor’s funeral procession (Rebecca Black/PA)
Karnamrita Dasi from San Francisco flew to Ireland for Sinead O’Connor’s funeral procession (Rebecca Black/PA)

A woman who flew half way across the world to say farewell to Sinead O’Connor has described a moment she will remember for the rest of her life.

Karnamrita Dasi, 49, a singer from San Francisco, booked a flight to Ireland as soon as she heard the news of the Irish performer’s death.

She visited tributes to O’Connor around Dublin and her former Irish home in the Co Wicklow town of Bray before taking part in the gathering for the funeral procession on Tuesday, singing her hits and sharing colourful roses with other well-wishers to throw on the hearse.

Sinead O’Connor funeral
Fans of singer Sinead O’Connor, including Karnamrita Dasi from the US, line the streets for a ‘last goodbye’ to the Irish singer (Liam McBurney/PA)

“The first time I heard it (news of O’Connor’s death), I didn’t believe it and I knew I had to be with people who felt as powerfully as I did about how much of an impact she made,” she told the PA news agency.

“It feels these days like people say rest in peace on social media, and that’s the end of someone’s remembrance. I wanted to be here to offer more than that because she gave so much to me as a young girl and my generation.”

She said she knew if she did not come to Ireland she would regret it for the rest of her life.

“I went on the internet and there was an air ticket the next day for 184 dollars. I don’t know anybody here, I had nowhere to stay but I knew everything would work out,” she said.

“I have been here at her house almost every afternoon, and I’ve been to some of the tributes around the city.”

Sinead O’Connor funeral
Sinead O’Connor’s funeral cortege passes through Bray, Co Wicklow, ahead of a private burial service (Niall Carson/PA)

She described the atmosphere in Bray for the funeral procession as “magical”.

“The minute I got here, they were playing her music and thousands of people were singing, then when the music stopped, all these little groups started their own and it just felt like we lived some of her words, we lived her words so powerfully,” she said.

“When she drove by, to hear the song of A Natural Mystic in reggae playing for her, something is very aligned in the way that I see her as a natural mystic.

“I never heard a song from a mother as well as when she became a mother and voiced how it felt, when she was a punk she voiced for those for us who needed to roar, when she decided to explore spirituality – I just feel like I grew with her as she grew and explored different parts of my life through her music.

“There was no way I wasn’t going to be a part of the last part of her life.”