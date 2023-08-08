Islamic community prayed for Sinead O’Connor at ‘moving and spiritual’ funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Islamic community prayed for Sinead O’Connor at ‘moving and spiritual’ funeral

By Press Association
Fans of singer Sinead O’Connor line the streets near her former home (Niall Carson/PA)
Sinead O’Connor had a “moving and private” funeral featuring Islamic prayers ahead of a funeral procession along a waterfront in Ireland.

The Chief Imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland, who delivered Sinead O’Connor’s funeral prayer, said O’Connor “never moved away from God” unlike others who have “difficulties and trials” in their lives.

Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri told the PA news agency: “The funeral was obviously private (for) the family and it was a very moving ceremony and I think it really reflected the beautiful personality of Sinead.

“It was very spiritual and it reflected her Irish identity as well as her Muslim identity.

Sinead O’Connor funeral
The Irish singer’s funeral cortege passes through her former home town of Bray, Co Wicklow, ahead of a private burial service (Liam McBurney/PA)

“So I was with the members of the Muslim community and we performed the Janazah prayer, which is the Islamic funeral prayer, over Sinead.”

Her funeral was attended by several political figures including President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and musicians such as U2 frontman Bono and Bob Geldof.

Following the service, the hearse bearing O’Connor’s coffin passed by her former home in Bray, Co Wicklow as hundreds of fans lined the streets.

Dr Umar Al-Qadri helped convert O’Connor – who changed her name to Shuhada’ Davitt, later Shuhada Sadaqat – to Islam.

He also told PA: “She was an amazing human being who was not just a great musician, artist, but one that would reach hearts of millions of people because of her voice but also because of the amazing content.

“Whatever she said, had a deep meaning. She had always had strong faith and conviction in God and that is what motivated her to study theology.

“She studied different faiths, religions and essentially, when she studied Islam it was for her like ‘This was the religion I was always looking for. This was exactly the faith I was always looking for. I was always a Muslim, but I never realised’.”

Sinead O’Connor death
Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, an Islamic scholar and the chief Imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland, and Sinead O’Connor at the Islamic Centre of Ireland (Shafqat Ayub/PA)

Dr Al-Qadri was also present as the Irish Muslim Council laid flowers by O’Connor’s grave.

He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “May her family and loved ones find solace in the outpouring of love from the corners of this earth for this unique daughter of Ireland who moved so many hearts with her mighty voice and unflinching honesty as an artist, poet, and human being.”

The Islamic scholar also revealed O’Connor’s eulogy online saying he gave his “heartfelt gratitude” to her family and added that he was “humbled by the privilege” of delivering her service.

He wrote: “Just as Sinead O’Connor brought diverse souls together through her art, so have you orchestrated a symphony of unity during her final journey.

“Your noble gesture has transcended boundaries and connected strangers, echoing the very essence of Sinead’s legacy.

“In this shared moment of remembrance and prayer, we find ourselves united in a tapestry of love, compassion and reverence.

“May this ceremony be a testament to the enduring power of humanity’s collective spirit, as we bid farewell to a remarkable soul who touched us all.”