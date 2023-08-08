Tears, applause, singing and dancing as Irish town celebrates Sinead O’Connor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tears, applause, singing and dancing as Irish town celebrates Sinead O’Connor

By Press Association
Children were among those who paid tribute to Sinead O’Connor outside her former home in Bray, Co Wicklow, ahead of her funeral (Liam McBurney/PA)
Children were among those who paid tribute to Sinead O'Connor outside her former home in Bray, Co Wicklow, ahead of her funeral (Liam McBurney/PA)

There was a caldron of emotions as complex as one of Sinead O’Connor’s albums in the Irish town she called home for 15 years when well wishers gathered to say a final farewell to the singer.

The seaside town of Bray gave O’Connor a relatively quiet life for 15 years in an understated house on the main street overlooking the Irish Sea.

The house, Montebello, has become a place of pilgrimage for O’Connor’s fans since news of her death last month, with crowds arriving daily to lay flowers and reflect on her life and music.

Sinead O’Connor funeral
Tributes outside the former home of Sinead O'Connor in Bray, Co Wicklow, ahead of the late singer's funeral (PA)

A simple pink chair sits outside the pink-framed conservatory, with pink flowers, candles and a photo of the singer, as well as a host of floral tributes.

As a private funeral service took place on Tuesday morning, the crowd of well wishers gathered in Bray swelled until the Strand Road was lined along the route where the funeral cortege was due to travel to allow her fans

Sinead O’Connor funeral
Sinead O'Connor fan, Ruth O'Shea (holding the flower), stands outside the former home of the late singer in Bray, Co Wicklow (Liam McBurney/PA)

Visitors from across the world along with locals, campaigners and those who simply love O’Connor’s music sang, wept and danced together as a Volkswagen camper van played some of her most powerful tracks across the packed street including Mandinka and Nothing Compares 2 U.

When the van left to join the funeral procession, the crowd struck up O’Connor’s music themselves and many shared flowers they had brought.

Sinead O’Connor funeral
Sinead O'Connor fans Pamela Moore and Peter Gannon stand outside the former home of the late singer in Bray, Co Wicklow, ahead of the funeral today (Liam McBurney/PA)

As the cortege arrived, accompanied by Bob Marley’s Natural Mystic, applause broke out as the hearse drew level with well wishers and the flowers were thrown on top of the vehicle.

The procession and the music paused outside Montebello for a moment of silence before continuing on to more applause along the street completing the singers final departure from Bray, a town that Dublin-born O’Connor was said to have loved so well.