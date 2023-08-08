Quad bike once owned by Ozzy Osbourne to be sold at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Quad bike once owned by Ozzy Osbourne to be sold at auction

By Press Association
A Suzuki Quad Runner 250 quad bike once owned by Ozzy Osbourne is to be sold at auction (Yui Mok/ PA)
A quad bike that was once owned by rock star Ozzy Osbourne is to be sold at auction.

The Suzuki Quad Runner 250 is one of an identical pair that was bought new by the Birmingham-born singer in 1994.

Osbourne, who has owned several quad bikes over the years, had a near-death experience on a different machine, a 350cc Yamaha Banshee, in 2003.

The Black Sabbath vocalist suffered a cracked vertebra, broken collarbone and eight broken ribs when it rolled, and was left unconscious and temporarily unable to breathe.

A Suzuki Quad Runner 250 quad bike once owned by Ozzy Osbourne is to be sold at auction. (Cheffins/ PA)
A collector later bought the quad bikes, with the one that is being sold at auction having changed hands again since then.

The Suzuki Quad Runner 250 that is up for auction shows it has been driven 1,694 miles, according to Cambridge-based auctioneers Cheffins.

It has a pre-auction estimate of £3,000 to £5,000.

The seller, a collector from North Yorkshire who asked not to be named, said he had bought the quad bike from another collector.

He said he has ridden it but thought “with its history it’s probably worth just sitting on and tucking in the back of the shed and using something else”.

“I try and buy things that are just that little bit quirky and have got a little bit of history,” he said.

The Suzuki Quad Runner 250 quad bike will be sold as part of the Cheffins Harrogate Vintage Sale at the Great Yorkshire Showground on August 19.