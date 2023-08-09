Jamie Reid the artist who designed covers for Sex Pistols’ albums dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Reid the artist who designed covers for Sex Pistols' albums dies

By Press Association
Artist Jamie Reid designed the covers for Sex Pistols’ releases (Jack O’Brien/PA)
Jamie Reid, the artist behind the Sex Pistols’ signature logo and album covers, has died 76.

Among his most notable work is the artwork for the British punk band’s classic 1997 song God Save The Queen which featured a young Elizabeth II with the record title plastered across her eyes and mouth.

The designer helped curate the aesthetic of the punk rock era with his approach of using letters cut from newspaper headlines in the style of a ransom note.

The cover of the Sex Pistols’ single God Save the Queen was designed by Jamie Reid (Roy Perring/Alamy)

His gallerist, John Marchant, told the PA news agency: “We sadly announce the passing of Jamie MacGregor Reid January 16 1947 – August 8 2023; artist, iconoclast, anarchist, punk, hippie, rebel and romantic.

“Jamie leaves behind a beloved daughter, Rowan; a granddaughter, Rose; and an enormous legacy. Universal Majesty, Verity, Love, Infinite.”

Born in Croydon, London, in 1947, he went on to study at Croydon Art College where he was involved in a student protest in 1968 alongside artist and impresario, Malcolm McLaren.

After leaving the college, he co-founded the political magazine Suburban Press where he developed his style of cut-up graphics and slogans.

In late 1975, McLaren asked him to work with the Sex Pistols and he went on to design a great deal of their artwork.

His most know pieces include the cover of their 1977 album Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols, which featured a yellow background with the first half of the album in block capital lettering and the band name in the ransom note style.

Reid also designed the artwork for some of the group’s most popular singles including Anarchy In The UK, Pretty Vacant and Holidays In The Sun.

The artist also created album covers for bands such as the Afro Celt Sound System and engaged visually with socio-political groups including Occupy, Extinction Rebellion and the Free Pussy Riot movement.