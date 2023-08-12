Bob Dylan remembers ‘lifelong friend’ and former bandmate Robbie Robertson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bob Dylan remembers ‘lifelong friend’ and former bandmate Robbie Robertson

By Press Association
Robbie Robertson toured with Bob Dylan as the lead guitarist for his backing band (Evan Agostini/AP)
Bob Dylan has paid tribute to his “lifelong friend” Robbie Robertson following his death aged 80, saying “his passing leaves a vacancy in the world”.

Canadian-born Robertson toured with the veteran singer as the lead guitarist for his backing band in the mid-1960s, originally called the Hawks.

The group was later renamed to The Band and Robertson helped write a number of their classic tracks such as The Weight, Up On Cripple Creek and The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.

A statement posted on Dylan’s Twitter, now rebranded to X, said: “This is shocking news. Robbie was a lifelong friend.

“His passing leaves a vacancy in the world.”

The Band – which consisted of Levon Helm, Rick Danko, Richard Manuel, Garth Hudson and Robertson, profoundly influenced popular music in the 1960s and 70s.

They received critical acclaim for their first two albums, 1968’s Music From Big Pink and 1969’s self-titled The Band.

In 1974, they appeared on Dylan’s album Planet Waves and his 1975 record The Basement Tapes.

The group held a send-off concert in 1976 at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom that included Dylan, Van Morrison, Neil Young and Muddy Waters among the line-up.

The concert was filmed by Martin Scorsese and was the basis for his celebrated documentary The Last Waltz, released in 1978.

Robertson also lent his musical talents to Scorsese’s films including The Colour Of Money, The King Of Comedy, The Departed and The Irishman.

Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood paid tribute to Robertson by sharing images from the rock documentary The Last Waltz, which he featured in and wrote: “Such sad news about Robbie Robertson – he was a lovely man, a great friend and will be dearly missed xx R.”

Neil Diamond, who produced Robertson’s album Beautiful Noise, also paid tribute to the musician.

The American singer wrote: “The music world lost a great one with the passing of Robbie Robertson. Keep making that Beautiful Noise in the sky, Robbie. I’ll miss you.”

The Band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

Robertson died surrounded by family in Los Angeles “after a long illness”, his publicist Ray Costa confirmed to the AP news agency.