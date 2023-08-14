Unseen photo from The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper album cover shoot to go to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unseen photo from The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper album cover shoot to go to auction

By Press Association
Photo from Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band shoot (Wessex Auction Rooms)
Photo from Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band shoot (Wessex Auction Rooms)

A press pack which contains a previously unseen photo from the album cover shoot for Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and the cover work for an unreleased Beatles LP are to go to auction for the first time.

The press pack is comprised of an internal EMI Records memorandum, mock-up sleeve artwork – including a number of previously unseen photos and press releases for unreleased album Sessions and single Leave My Kitten Alone.

According to a description of the press pack on the EMI Records memorandum, the photo from the Sgt Pepper cover shoot proves that Sir Paul McCartney was present at the photo session, dispelling long-standing rumours that he did not attend the shoot, as the album cover only shows him from behind.

Beatles Sessions front cover with internal EMI memorandum
Sessions front cover and EMI memorandum (Wessex Auction Rooms)

The photo shows the foursome dressed in their colourful outfits, with Sir Paul faced to the side.

The EMI Records Memorandum provides a description of the photos included in the press pack and says: “The spotlight shot was done in Manchester Square in 1963/1964 and the Sgt Pepper shot (1967) is an alternative back cover shot.

“It is interesting to note that it disprove the theory that Paul McCartney was not at the sessions (hence only his back appearing on the original sleeve).”

The album Sessions was ready for release in 1984, eight years after the Beatles contract had ended with EMI Records, but due to timing clashes and objections from the estates of John Lennon and George Harrison, the album was never published.

Special screening of My Generation – London
Sir Paul McCartney of The Beatles (PA Archive/Ian West)

Martin Hughes, music specialist at Wessex Auction Rooms, thinks that the press pack could fetch £5,000 to £10,000 when it goes under the hammer on Friday.

He said: “This is one of the coolest Fab Four-related items that I have had the pleasure of cataloguing.

“Whenever I sell rare Beatles lots at auction there is a bidding war – but with a lot something as unique as this I am expecting interest from around the globe.

“Every serious Beatles collector will want these items in their collection

“I sell thousands of memorabilia items at Wessex every year, but every so often something comes along that I know will get collectors’ juices flowing.

“The catalogue has been online for a few days and we already have phone lines booked from all over the world.

“I feel privileged to be the temporary custodian of such an interesting piece of music history.”

According to Mr Hughes, telephone bids have been booked from the US, Japan, France and the UK.

The auction house recently sold a rare set of Beatles autographs which were bought by a UK bidder, online for £14,000.