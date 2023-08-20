Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair support Kristin Chenoweth after mother’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair support Kristin Chenoweth after mother’s death

By Press Association
Kristin Chenoweth has announced the death of her birth mother (Ian West/PA)
Kristin Chenoweth has announced the death of her birth mother (Ian West/PA)

Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair were among the Hollywood stars supporting Kristin Chenoweth following the death of her “angel” birth mother.

Tony and Emmy Award winning actress Chenoweth, 55, has been open in the past about being adopted as a baby, explaining how her adoptive parents said her biological mother “gave you life, but we get to give you a life”.

In a post on Instagram, the Broadway star paid tribute to her birth mother Lynn, nicknamed Mamalynn, announcing she had died.

She said: “The angel that brought me into this world has passed.

“The ten plus years I knew her were magic. So many things became clear to me about myself when I met her and came to really know her.

“Those of us who knew her loved her light. Her love of music and all things artistic. An artist herself!”

Chenoweth said her biological mother and father – musician Billy Ethridge – gave her the “innate artistic ability I have today”.

She continued: “Mamalynn prayed for me every year on my birthday, hoping I was having the most perfect life, which of course, I was.

“I snuck away and prayed for her too, wishing that someday I would be allowed tell her ‘thank you’. Which I did on 12/12/12. A beautiful day!

Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon sent a message of support (Ian West/PA)

“We didn’t leave anything unsaid in the end.”

Chenoweth said “I will miss her till the end of my days”, adding: “But then, I will fly into the sky, where she will be waiting to greet me, and she will say, ‘start singing Babygirl!’ And I will.”

Legally Blonde actress Witherspoon, 47, who starred alongside Chenoweth in 2008 film Four Christmases, was one of the first to offer her support.

On Instagram, she wrote: “What a beautiful tribute. Sing her song, babygirl.”

Fellow Legally Blond actress Blair wrote: “Love,” with a yellow love heart to show her support.

Similarly, US filmmaker Kenny Ortega, who directed the High School Musical films, wrote: “Love, Light, and condolences to you Kristin and your siblings.”