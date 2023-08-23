Bjork named best live performer at independent music awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Bjork named best live performer at independent music awards

By Press Association
Bjork performs on stage (Yui Mok/PA)
Bjork has been named best live performer at the Association of Independent Music (AIM) Awards.

The Icelandic star fought off competition from Beabadoobee and Muna, as well as Japan’s kawaii-metal girl band Babymetal to land the publicly-voted prize.

Her latest tour, named Cornucopia, kicked off in New York to stellar reviews and the shows have been hailed as a spectacle of sound and image and compared to an art installation.

Bjork in concert – London
Bjork on stage (Yui Mok/PA)

The awards, which will be handed out at the Roundhouse in London next month, will see chart-topping indie-rock duo Wet Leg compete with rapper AntsLive, DJ John Summit, hip-hop and house pioneer Surya Sen and producer Vibe Chemistry for the PPL award for most played new independent artist.

Dr Charisse Beaumont, CEO of Black Lives in Music (BLiM), has been named diversity champion in recognition of her work on creating an inclusive music industry.

The outfits in the running for best independent label are Defected Records, Forever Living Originals, Hospital Records, One Little Independent and Transgressive, while the best boutique label nominees are Chess Club Records, Glasgow Underground, Houndstooth, Rough Bones, and Lime Garden’s So Young Records.

Founder of music marketing app Un:hurd Alex Brees, Young founder and label head Caius Pawson, director at Good Energy PR Jess Kangalee, founder and CEO of creative solutions company Forward Slash Keturah Cummings and founder of HQ Familia record label and studio Yasin El Ashrafi are all in the running for music entrepreneur of the year.

Silvia Montello, CEO at AIM, said: “The AIM Independent Music Awards are a night to celebrate the best of the UK’s independent music community, and to showcase its triumphs and innovations.

“We are proud to be able to honour the diversity and talent across the UK ‘s independent labels, artists, entrepreneurs and champions and it’s fantastic to see continued public recognition of Bjork’s trailblazing live shows.”