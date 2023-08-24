Teenager ‘threatened to cut off Aled Jones’s arm during Rolex robbery’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Teenager ‘threatened to cut off Aled Jones’s arm during Rolex robbery’

By Press Association
A machete-welding teenager threatened to cut off singer Aled Jones’s arm as he robbed the star of his £17,000 Rolex watch in daylight, a court has been told.

The 52-year-old Welsh baritone was walking along Chiswick High Road in west London at about 5.40pm on July 7 when a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be legally identified, attacked him.

The teenager was due to stand trial at Wimbledon Youth Court on Thursday but pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an offensive weapon after turning up late – with his trial already underway.

Prosecutor Robert Simpson had earlier told the court: “The complainant, who is Aled Jones, was walking with his son when he was approached by a youth dressed in a black tracksuit top and bottoms and wearing black trainers.

Aled Jones
Aled Jones handed over the watch, the court was told (PA)

“(The defendant) produced a knife in the form of a machete from his tracksuit bottoms and threatened to cut off his arm and made various other threats in order to obtain the Rolex watch Aled Jones was wearing.

“Aled Jones immediately handed it over and the defendant made off.”

CCTV was collected from the area and the teenager was arrested at his west London home.

At the time of his arrest, the boy was wearing a black Nike tracksuit and his trainers were ones he was wearing in the footage.

The machete was found in his room, the court heard.

The defendant was picked out by the singer’s son in an identity parade, the hearing was also told.

Aled Jones
Jones was threatened by the youth while walking down a London street (PA)

Jones and his son waited on a video link for almost two hours to give evidence before it was turned on for about a minute – with the star nodding and thanking court staff as he was told the teenager had pleaded guilty.

The boy, who wore a dark green tracksuit and trainers and appeared alongside his father, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address and to reply “guilty” when each charge was read out.

District Judge Andrew Sweet told him the offending was “very, very serious” and adjourned the case for reports to be prepared.

He was bailed but must live and sleep where directed to by the local authority.

The case will next be heard at Ealing Youth Court on September 12 but the judge told the defendant he could not guarantee the case will not be sent to the crown court from there.