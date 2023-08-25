Jamiroquai headline first night of Victorious festival

Tens of thousands of music lovers have made a trip to the Hampshire seaside for the annual Victorious festival, being kicked off by 90s funk band Jamiroquai.

The group, fronted by Jay Kay, are the headliners for the first night of the three-day event held on Southsea Common in Portsmouth.

Other highlights from the weekend include Club Foot rockers Kasabian, with the final night headline slot being taken by Grammy and Brit award winners Mumford & Sons.

⭐️ Line Up Update ⭐️Mary Wallopers can no longer perform due to unforeseen circumstances. Chaos DJ's will be keeping the festival vibes going on the Common stage until Blossoms 🌸Make sure you have the app to keep up to date.👉 https://t.co/hD6Mq76UAQ pic.twitter.com/NJWfnKGmaK — Victorious Festival (@VictoriousFest) August 25, 2023

Away from the main stages, the event includes Henry VIII’s historic waterfront castle transformed by local florist Ewa at Blossom Boutique into a bar with DJ sets – as well as roller discos being hosted in the nearby Southsea Skatepark.

And football fans are able to pick up some tips from the team behind the England women’s beach soccer squad, which normally train in the grounds of the festival site.

Also the Kids’ Arena features roaming dinosaurs as well as adventurous attractions including a climbing wall and zip wire.

Other acts performing across the weekend include Alt-J, Ben Howard, Sigrid, Ellie Goulding, Natalie Imbruglia, Friendly Fires, Annie Mac, Blossoms, The Charlatans, Belle and Sebastian, Jake Bugg, Kaiser Chiefs, Hard-Fi, The Vaccines, The Divine Comedy, The Coral, The Enemy and Katy B.

And DJ Pete Tong is performing his Ibiza Classic with a 50-piece orchestra for a re-imagination of dance hits such as Right Here, Right Now and Galvanize.

The crowds sing along to The Charlatans (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Visitors to the festival have been warned of possible traffic congestion on Saturday, with South Western Railway services disrupted by the RMT strike action.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: “Victorious Festival and a bank holiday always means a busy weekend in Portsmouth and the train strikes might mean more people are tempted to travel by car but we’re asking everyone to walk, cycle or rent an e-scooter where possible.

“If people can plan their journeys and make little changes where they can it can help them and everyone else get around a bit more easily.”