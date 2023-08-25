Jamiroquai headline first night of Victorious festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Jamiroquai headline first night of Victorious festival

By Press Association
Jay Kay and Jamiroquai are the headliners on Friday (Steve Parsons/PA)
Tens of thousands of music lovers have made a trip to the Hampshire seaside for the annual Victorious festival, being kicked off by 90s funk band Jamiroquai.

The group, fronted by Jay Kay, are the headliners for the first night of the three-day event held on Southsea Common in Portsmouth.

Other highlights from the weekend include Club Foot rockers Kasabian, with the final night headline slot being taken by Grammy and Brit award winners Mumford & Sons.

Away from the main stages, the event includes Henry VIII’s historic waterfront castle transformed by local florist Ewa at Blossom Boutique into a bar with DJ sets – as well as roller discos being hosted in the nearby Southsea Skatepark.

And football fans are able to pick up some tips from the team behind the England women’s beach soccer squad, which normally train in the grounds of the festival site.

Also the Kids’ Arena features roaming dinosaurs as well as adventurous attractions including a climbing wall and zip wire.

Other acts performing across the weekend include Alt-J, Ben Howard, Sigrid, Ellie Goulding, Natalie Imbruglia, Friendly Fires, Annie Mac, Blossoms, The Charlatans, Belle and Sebastian, Jake Bugg, Kaiser Chiefs, Hard-Fi, The Vaccines, The Divine Comedy, The Coral, The Enemy and Katy B.

And DJ Pete Tong is performing his Ibiza Classic with a 50-piece orchestra for a re-imagination of dance hits such as Right Here, Right Now and Galvanize.

Victorious Festival
The crowds sing along to The Charlatans (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Visitors to the festival have been warned of possible traffic congestion on Saturday, with South Western Railway services disrupted by the RMT strike action.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: “Victorious Festival and a bank holiday always means a busy weekend in Portsmouth and the train strikes might mean more people are tempted to travel by car but we’re asking everyone to walk, cycle or rent an e-scooter where possible.

“If people can plan their journeys and make little changes where they can it can help them and everyone else get around a bit more easily.”