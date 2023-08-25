Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden dies at the age of 72

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden dies at the age of 72

By Press Association
Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden dies at the age of 72 (Ian West/PA)
Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden dies at the age of 72 (Ian West/PA)

Guitarist Bernie Marsden, who performed with British rock group Whitesnake in the 1970s and 80s has died at the age of 72, his family has announced.

The British musician died “peacefully” on Thursday surrounded by his wife and daughters.

Along with David Coverdale, Marsden co-founded Whitesnake and co-wrote hits including Here I Go Again and Fool For Your Loving, before going on to enjoy a solo career.

An online statement on behalf of his family, put out on Friday, read: “It is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden.

“Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte & Olivia, by his side.

“Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording until the end.”

Whitesnake lead vocalist Coverdale said he had been “honoured” to share the stage with Marsden.

“Good Morning…I’ve just woken up to the awful news that my old friend & former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“My sincere thoughts & prayers to his beloved family, friends & fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honored to know & share a stage with. RIP, Bernie.”

Coverdale also shared other tributes to Marsden on social media.

Marsden was born in Buckingham and performed in several bands as a teenager before turning professional with UFO in 1972.

He and Coverdale formed Whitesnake in 1978, playing on the band’s debut EP and first five albums.

During that time, he recorded two solo albums: And About Time Too and Look At Me Now.

After leaving Whitesnake in 1981, Marsden formed Alaska, making two albums in the 1980s, before briefly forming MGM with Neil Murray and Mel Galley.

The band also included Toto vocalist Bobby Kimball.

In 2011, he reunited with Whitesnake for the first time since 1981 at the Sweden Rock Festival, becoming the only original member of the band to play with a later line-up.

In early 2017, Marsden self-published his autobiography, Where’s My Guitar: On The Tourbus With The Snakeman, which covered his musical journey and featured private, unseen pictures from his career.

Outside of making records, he has played with some of the greatest rock and roll musicians of all time, including Robert Plant, Paul Weller, Jon Lord and Gary Moore.

He was also part of Sir Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band.