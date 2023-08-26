Dozens of fans leave The Strokes gig early after poor vocal quality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dozens of fans leave The Strokes gig early after poor vocal quality

By Press Association
Julian Casablancas of The Strokes, pictured, performing at All Points East, Victoria Park, East London. (Ian West/PA)
Dozens of fans left a festival in London mid way through a set from US band The Strokes.

The voice of frontman Julian Casablancas was difficult to make out as he sang and spoke to the crowds at All Points East in Victoria Park late on Friday evening.

Casablancas, 45, was wearing sunglasses and a waistcoat at the opening of the show as he appeared to suffer with vocal issues.

All Points East
The Strokes at All Points East. (Ian West/PA)

Songs were at various points difficult to make out but Juicebox, Reptilia, Under Control, Red Light and Last Nite were heard as a light display cast geometric shapes and a radar pattern onto the stage.

The band could be heard playing instruments, but large groups of fans appeared to leave the festival early shortly after the set began and before The Strokes had finished.

Crowds at the festival also heard sets from  artists including the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Girl in Red and Angel Olsen at All Points East on Friday.

There were no sound issues reported with other bands during the rest of the day.

Some fans did enjoy Casablancas’s gravelly voice and were seen dancing, clapping and singing along to the band’s hits.

During the first half of the gig after playing their hit Last Nite, he pretended to walk off stage saying goodbye to fans before coming back and playing more songs.

Casablancas, also known for using his vocals on Daft Punk’s Instant Crush and The Lonely Island’s Boombox, also talked about the “British weather” having issues.

As temperatures in London were recorded at between 16C and 15C and Victoria Park had occasional showers, he said: “When did it become winter?”

According to the Met Office, the evening was mostly cloudy and had wind speeds of 22mph.

In 2019, fans also complained about The Strokes playing All Points East and claimed the band had sound issues.

Representatives for The Strokes have been contacted for comment.