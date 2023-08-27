Brandon Flowers: The way the Georgia gig with Russian fan played out was sad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brandon Flowers: The way the Georgia gig with Russian fan played out was sad

By Press Association
Brandon Flowers has talked about The Killers gig where a Russian fan was invited onto stage (Yui Mok/PA)
Brandon Flowers has talked about The Killers gig where a Russian fan was invited onto stage (Yui Mok/PA)

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers has said that the band was “sad” at how a gig in Georgia played out when they were booed for bringing a Russian fan on stage.

Videos from the concert show Flowers, 42, inviting a fan on stage to play the drums as he says: “We don’t know the etiquette of this land, but this guy’s a Russian are you okay with a Russian coming up here?”

Later, the lead singer suggested the crowd were “brothers and sisters”, which was not well-received by a lot of fans, who walked out in protest before the end of the show.

Brandon Flowers of The Killers (Yui Mok/PA)

Georgia borders Russia and tensions have been exacerbated by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year, which prompted a number of Russians to emigrate to Georgia.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Flowers reflected on the gig and said: “I had to calm an impossible situation.

“We want our concerts to be communal and I had no idea words I was taught my entire life to represent a unity of the human family could be taken as being pro-Russian occupation. We’re sad how this played out.”

Following the gig, the band posted a statement to their social media, which read: “Good people of Georgia, it was never our intention to offend anyone!

“We have a longstanding tradition of inviting people to play drums and it seemed from the stage that the initial response from the crowd indicated that they were okay with tonight’s audience participation member coming onstage with us.

“We recognise that a comment, meant to suggest that all of the Killers’ audience and fans are ‘brothers and sisters,’ could be misconstrued.

“We did not mean to upset anyone and we apologise. We stand with you and hope to return soon.”

The Killers headlined Reading And Leeds Festival this bank holiday weekend and back in 2019 the band performed at Glastonbury Festival where they welcomed former The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr on stage to play This Charming Man.