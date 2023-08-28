Sir Cliff Richard announces album celebrating 65 years in the music industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Cliff Richard announces album celebrating 65 years in the music industry

By Press Association
Sir Cliff Richard has announced his new album Cliff With Strings – My Kinda Life (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir Cliff Richard has announced the release of an orchestral album which celebrates his 65th year in the music industry and features a song with his “dear friend” Olivia Newton-John.

Cliff With Strings – My Kinda Life comprises seven decades worth of hits including the songs Living Doll, Summer Holiday, We Don’t Talk Anymore and Suddenly, with the late Newton-John.

Discussing the album, Sir Cliff, 82, said: “After 65 years in the business, it is really an emotional journey to listen back to some of my original vocals and hear just how young I was, and how my style changed over the years.

SIR CLIFF RICHARD ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF CAREER SPANNING ORCHESTRAL ALBUM
The album cover for Sir Cliff Richard’s new album Cliff With Strings – My Kinda Life (East West Records)

“These tracks mean a lot to me and they are so refreshed with the orchestral arrangements.

“The most emotional track on the album for me is Suddenly with my dear friend Olivia Newton-John.

“We recorded this version together live for my 75th birthday in 2015 and it always strikes me how well our voices sounded together, and the crystal gentility that Olivia always managed to exude.

“I’m glad I was able to highlight this great performance again.”

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73
Sir Cliff Richard and Olivia Newton-John (Andy Butterton/PA)

Newton-John, who had an extensive career in music and was known for playing Sandy in the 1978 film Grease, died last year aged 73.

Sir Cliff’s new album is a compilation of his biggest hits and favourite tracks, with orchestral arrangements from composer Chris Walden.

The collection includes the 1999 recording from Richard’s performance of Everything I Do (I Do It For You) at his Countdown Concert celebrating the millennium.

Cliff With Strings – My Kinda Life will be available digitally and on CD on East West Records from November 3, with the vinyl release set for November 24.