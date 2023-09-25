Sarah Michelle Gellar says Ed Sheeran is ‘most talented songwriter of his time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sarah Michelle Gellar says Ed Sheeran is ‘most talented songwriter of his time’

By Press Association
Sarah Michelle Gellar has spoken about her friendship with Ed Sheeran (Ian West/PA)
Sarah Michelle Gellar has said that Ed Sheeran is “the most talented singer-songwriter of his time” in a post where she spoke about her friendship with the popstar.

The actress, 46, known for her lead role in Buffy The Vampire Slayer, took to Instagram to dote on the Bad Habits singer, 32.

Gellar had posted a photo the day prior where she explained she had taken her daughter to Sheeran’s SoFi Stadium concert in Los Angeles for her 14th birthday.

In the follow-up post, from Monday, Gellar wrote that Sheeran was the “definition of a friend” in a lengthy caption that sat alongside a photo showing Sheeran with his arms around the actress.

The post read: “So this is my @teddysphotos appreciation post.

“First the obvious, in my opinion (and I don’t think it’s an unpopular one) he is the most talented singer songwriter of his time.

“Subtract is so much more than an album – while I have deal with my fair share of grief and loss in my life, this album not only reminds us we are not alone, it gives us hope (no strings is my personal favourite).

“I got to watch him perform this personal album Friday night and I was blown away (go to my stories for excessive performance spam).

 

“So first I want to thank him for that. (And make sure to get the videos where he takes his mic off and jumps into the audience to sing).

“Now for things you may not know about him. He is the definition of a friend, he’s wickedly funny, always knows how to have a good time while still being the hardest worker, he’s an incredible (and dedicated) husband and father, and I’ve never met someone so kind to his fans. (He literally made my daughter and her friends lives for her birthday).

“I am so lucky to know you Ed. You inspire your friends and your fans. (And as you can see from this pic – he always makes me laugh) And thank you @marksurridge for this pic.”