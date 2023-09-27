Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift ‘looked amazing’ at Chiefs game at weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift ‘looked amazing’ at Chiefs game at weekend

By Press Association
Taylor Swift has been romantically linked to Travis Kelce (Doug Peters/PA)
American football player Travis Kelce has discussed the time he spent with Taylor Swift following an NFL game on Sunday, and said that the popstar “looked amazing”.

Rumours of romance were fuelled when Swift, 33, watched the game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs with Kelce’s mother Donna – before stepping out with Kelce, also 33, after his team secured the win.

During a press conference, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that he had “set them up”.

Kelce talked about Anti-Hero singer Swift on the latest episode of his podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, who teased – “We gotta talk about it”.

Jason asked Kelce how it felt to be put “on the map” by Swift, with Kelce responding: “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite (where Taylor watched) had nothing but great things to say about her.

“The friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for Chiefs fan of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen…

“It was definitely a game I’ll remember that’s for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end.”

He added: “You got Coach Reid telling everybody he’s Cupid, he’s been manifesting this the whole time. He’s the one that set us up.”

Asked by Jason if there was any truth to Reid’s comments, he added: “I don’t even know how to answer that. I know that he had met the Swift family before, so I don’t know he could have been in the background the whole time.”

Vue International and Odeon announced on Tuesday that Swift’s concert film, which was recorded during her American leg of the Era’s tour, will play at their UK cinemas from October 13.

In June, Swift announced a host of international dates for her Eras Tour, including shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will start in Edinburgh with three shows at Murrayfield Stadium on June 7, 8 and 9 2024 and she will close the European dates at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 15, 16 and 17.