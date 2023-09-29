Andy Taylor and stars to hold concert in aid of new cancer platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Taylor and stars to hold concert in aid of new cancer platform

By Press Association
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor leaves Wogan House in central London (PA)
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor and other leading musicians will join forces to raise money for a cancer charity at a special concert next month.

The 62-year-old guitarist and singer was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2018 and has since sought to raise awareness of the condition.

He will join Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin, Andrew Ridgeley of Wham!, David Palmer of ABC and singer-songwriter Ella Henderson and guitarist Phil X, who will play some of their greatest hits to guests including philanthropists, musicians and two lucky fans.

The event, which will take place at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds on October 21, will also include a live auction featuring works by Banksy and Picasso, Katherine Ryan will perform a comedy set and Ridgeley will take to the decks as DJ.

Funds raised will go to the Cancer Awareness Trust, which is looking to develop a new platform where people with the condition can easily access information about the disease.

Taylor’s cancer journey was “transformed” by Professor Sir Chris Evans, who co-founded the charity and helped identify the “life-changing” treatment the musician is now receiving.

The star said: “Before Sir Chris and his team reached out, I felt lost and frustrated by my diagnosis.

“I was unclear on my options and what I should do. The kindness, knowledge and support Sir Chris and his team have given in abundance, has literally given me and the family my life back.

“Prostate cancer is one of the biggest killers of men despite there now existing multiple ways to get tested, easily, and then treated appropriately.

“People need to be able to find this information fast and easily. It exists, it’s just difficult to find.

“There also needs to be a revolution in men’s healthcare about prostate cancer, a breaking down of the stigmas associated with getting tested.

“The Cancer Awareness Trusts’ vision for a Cancer Platform is what we need and why I’m an ambassador.”

>Professor Evans said. “This event is a celebration of an incredible musician, collaborator, friend, and Ambassador – the iconic Andy Taylor.

“So many amazing people have come together to put this show together with Andy and I can’t wait to celebrate with them all on the night, but more importantly, I’m looking forward to putting the funds raised to the crucial and urgent work of transforming cancer outcomes.”

After forming in Birmingham in 1978, Duran Duran were one of the biggest acts of the 1980s – with hits including Rio, The Wild Boys and Bond theme A View To A Kill.

The group released their 15th studio album, Future Past, in 2021.