Sir Paul McCartney’s 1972 Wings tour bus to take final trip before auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Paul McCartney’s 1972 Wings tour bus to take final trip before auction

By Press Association
The bus is painted with psychedelic artwork, designed after The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine album cover (Julien’s Auctions/PA)
The bus is painted with psychedelic artwork, designed after The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine album cover (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Sir Paul McCartney’s restored double-decker 1972 Wings tour bus will take a final trip round London before being sold at auction in the US where it is estimated it will fetch between 200,000 and 300,000 US dollars (£163,000 to £245,000).

The WNO 481 double-decker was used by Linda McCartney and Sir Paul as their primary tour bus in 1972 when they were in the band Paul McCartney And Wings, also known as Wings.

Members of the public have the opportunity to win a ride on the bus on October 17, hosted by The Beatles secretary Freda Kelly, before the vehicle is sold at Hard Rock Cafe Nashville in an auction taking place between November 16 and 18.

Paul McCartney bus courtesy of Julien's Auctions
The bus has undergone years of renovation (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

The bus is painted with psychedelic artwork, designed after The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine album cover, and was originally fitted out with a children’s playpen and bean bags on the open top deck.

The vehicle was discovered in Spain in a state of decay and after years of renovation, the transformation was finally completed in 2022 by a workshop in Thorpe-le-Soken, Essex.

The renovated vehicle was unveiled last year to visitors attending The Classic Motor Show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham where saxophonist, Howie Casey, who had previously played with the band Wings, performed.

When the bus embarks on its exclusive tour, the vehicle will stop at the Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus to pick up the competition winners who will receive a private tour of Beatles’ landmarks, with stops at Old Park Lane, Abbey Road Studios, Sir Paul’s house and Marylebone Station, among others.

Speaking about the bus, Martin Nolan, executive director and co-founder of Julien’s Auctions, said: “Tour buses have been a part of rock and roll music lore for generations and there is no other one quite as famous and remarkable as Paul McCartney’s 1972 Wings Over Europe Tour bus.

“This caravan of pure magic and love carried Paul and Linda McCartney with their entire band, children, family members and loved ones during that magical summer of ’72 that witnessed the critical and commercial explosion of Wings.

Paul McCartney bus Julien's Auctions
The WNO 481 double-decker was used by Linda McCartney and Sir Paul as their primary tour bus in 1972 (Julien’s Auctions)

“We’re proud to offer this automotive superstar that is restored back to its original and full glory and heading to auction for the first time at Julien’s.

“We’re also excited to announce today our contest with our long-standing partner Hard Rock Cafe where some lucky fans will have a chance to win a seat on the ultimate Paul McCartney Wings Beatles Tour with the one and only, Freda Kelly, the Beatles’ beloved secretary.”

Starting on October 17 and ending on October 22, the bus forms part of the highlights being shown from upcoming music auction Played, Worn And Torn Rock N Roll Iconic Guitars And Memorabilia, which will be put on display at Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus before the exhibition heads to Hard Rock Cafe New York and Nashville.

Julien’s Auctions has sold other Beatles memorabilia in the past including John Lennon’s acoustic guitar for 2.4 million US dollars (£2 million) and Ringo Starr’s Ludwig drum kit which sold for 2.2 million US dollars (£1.8 million).